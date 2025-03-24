F1 News Today: Red Bull statement delivered on Lawson as Vettel handed F1 boost
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has issued a response to questions over the outfit's underperforming driver, Liam Lawson.
Vettel handed F1 boost by Leclerc disqualification
Formula 1 legend Sebastian Vettel has been handed a surprising boost after a shock U-turn following the Chinese Grand Prix.
Ferrari issue official statement over Hamilton and Leclerc disqualification
Ferrari have issued an official team statement, after Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were stripped of their points finishes in the aftermath of the Chinese Grand Prix.
F1 Penalty Points: Verstappen close to ban as rookie star in danger
The stewards at this week's Chinese Grand Prix had a busier Sunday than usual after the race concluded, disqualifying three drivers outright for technical infringements.
World Bear Day and 'I'm better than anyone' - Chinese GP things you might've missed
You know it was a McLaren 1-2. You probably know that Ferrari played silly devils with a pit stop call again. You might even know that Liam Lawson is still without a point. But did you know...
