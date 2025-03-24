close global

F1 News Today: Red Bull statement delivered on Lawson as Vettel handed F1 boost

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has issued a response to questions over the outfit's underperforming driver, Liam Lawson.

Vettel handed F1 boost by Leclerc disqualification

Formula 1 legend Sebastian Vettel has been handed a surprising boost after a shock U-turn following the Chinese Grand Prix.

Ferrari issue official statement over Hamilton and Leclerc disqualification

Ferrari have issued an official team statement, after Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were stripped of their points finishes in the aftermath of the Chinese Grand Prix.

F1 Penalty Points: Verstappen close to ban as rookie star in danger

The stewards at this week's Chinese Grand Prix had a busier Sunday than usual after the race concluded, disqualifying three drivers outright for technical infringements.

World Bear Day and 'I'm better than anyone' - Chinese GP things you might've missed

You know it was a McLaren 1-2. You probably know that Ferrari played silly devils with a pit stop call again. You might even know that Liam Lawson is still without a point. But did you know...

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton hits out as Ferrari star DISQUALIFIED from Chinese Grand Prix
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton hits out as Ferrari star DISQUALIFIED from Chinese Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 21:26
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton set for Chinese GP battle as star subject to FIA inspection
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton set for Chinese GP battle as star subject to FIA inspection

  • March 21, 2025 17:15

Kimi Antonelli stunned after being handed shock win

  • 26 minutes ago
Red Bull 'consider Lawson driver swap' for Japanese Grand Prix

  • 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Red Bull statement delivered on Lawson as Vettel handed F1 boost

  • 2 hours ago
Hamilton explains Ferrari issues as team boss mocked in China - F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:44
F1 Penalty Points: Verstappen close to ban as rookie star in danger

  • Yesterday 22:57
Vettel handed F1 boost by Leclerc disqualification

  • Yesterday 21:58
F1 Standings

