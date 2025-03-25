F1 fans spot major clue over Liam Lawson Red Bull future

Formula 1 fans believe a major clue regarding the future of struggling Red Bull driver Liam Lawson has been revealed on social media.

The Kiwi replaced Sergio Perez during the off-season after the Mexican was axed following a dismal run of results in 2024.

Perez's failure to collect points on a consistent basis was fatal to Red Bull's constructors' title bid, with the team ultimately finishing third behind champions McLaren and Ferrari.

Red Bull face huge Lawson decision

Lawson's arrival was designed to instil a new lease of life into the squad, but he has endured a miserable start to his career at the F1 giants, after following up a DNF in Australia with a disappointing twelfth-place finish in China on Sunday.

His displays have led many to speculate that he may not be in the seat at next weekend's Japanese Grand Prix, with Racing Bulls driver Yuki Tsunoda - who was initially overlooked for the position - tipped to take over.

But as things stand, Lawson remains in place going in to Suzuka, with the team posting a picture of the 23-year-old alongside team-mate Max Verstappen on X as their attention turns to round three.

This has prompted many to declare that this will indeed be the driver pairing in Japan, with one writing: "Looks like RB are backing Liam. A lot of pressure for a young lad. He needs looking after."

Another wrote: "Lets give Lawson a chance few more races so he can ‘handle’ that bull, it did happened with Checo as well, at the end is a new car, new configurations."

"Confirming Lawson for Japan?," asked another.

Some, however, shared their disappointment after seeing the image, insisting that his time is already up.

"The more races you leave Slowson in that seat the more incompetent you will look like," wrote one disgruntled fan.

Team principal Christian Horner has already put the pressure on the young racer, but insists both he and the team will do whatever they can do help boost his confidence and pick up positive results.

Neither Horner or anyone within the team have confirmed their plans going forward, with any decision over Lawson's immediate future not expected to be made this week.

