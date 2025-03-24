Red Bull 'consider Lawson driver swap' for Japanese Grand Prix

Red Bull Formula 1 team are reportedly considering a driver swap following the underwhelming performances of Liam Lawson so far this season.

The Kiwi driver was promoted to race alongside Max Verstappen at the main team for 2025 after Christian Horner and Helmut Marko opted to drop Sergio Perez from their ranks.

The 23-year-old has so far struggled in what has quickly become known as the toughest job in motorsport- being Verstappen's team-mate.

Although there have only been two race weekends of this year's campaign so far, Lawson has failed to get to grips with his machinery across any of the sessions this year, with multiple Q1 exits and a DNF at last weekend's Australian Grand Prix.

Will Tsunoda drive for Red Bull at his home race?

To make matters worse, the driver Lawson beat to promotion- Yuki Tsunoda - appears to be thriving at junior team Racing Bulls, with Marko praising the Japanese racer's improvement in performance and attitude, claiming that he appears more mature so far this season.

The Chinese GP ended bizarrely for Tsunoda after his front wing sustained damage despite no contact with any other car or object, providing Lawson with his first result ahead of his former team-mate.

Prior to Sunday's race however, Lawson consistently stayed at the back of the pack, finishing both the sprint qualifying and grand prix qualifying in Shanghai in last place.

Following another weekend of disappointing results for the new Red Bull star, a report from Autosport has claimed that the team are considering a driver swap which could promote Tsunoda up to the main team for his home grand prix at Suzuka in two weeks, with Lawson being demoted back down to Racing Bulls.

The report stated: "Red Bull is already considering changing its driver line-up ahead of Suzuka, with Tsunoda named by paddock sources as a potential replacement."

"Although no final decision has been taken, discussions about such a scenario have begun – and the possibility of a driver swap between the two teams is understood to be likely."

The report also claimed that a meeting is expected to take place next week to discuss whether to give Lawson a further chance to improve or if he should be replaced imminently with Tsunoda.

Ralf Schumacher fuelled speculation further, suggesting some in the Red Bull ranks would make the change if they could on Sky news in Germany.

However, Horner claimed on Sunday that no decision had been taken at Red Bull and that the team would review Lawson's performance and data heading towards the Japanese Grand Prix.

GPFans has contacted Red Bull for comment.

