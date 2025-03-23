The FIA have confirmed the official final classification for the Chinese Grand Prix following a multitude of hectic post-race changes.

After the chequered flag had been waved at Shanghai International Circuit, Formula 1's governing body summoned Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly to see the stewards after both cars had been deemed underweight.

Shortly after, Leclerc's Ferrari team-mate Lewis Hamilton also found himself in trouble with the FIA, with the seven-time champion headed to the stewards as well over an alleged skid block breach.

McLaren managed to steer clear of any changes to their result, which saw the papaya outfit claim their 50th one-two grand prix finish and a third career victory for Oscar Piastri.

The same cannot be said for Ferrari or Alpine however, with the FIA disqualifying all three drivers shortly after summoning them to the stewards in Shanghai on Sunday.

Two-time champion Fernando Alonso didn't make it to the finish line after he was forced to retire his Aston Martin as a precaution having experienced brake issues.

Here is the final classification from the Chinese Grand Prix!

2025 Chinese Grand Prix - Final classification

1. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]

2. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +9.748sec

3. George Russell [Mercedes] - +11.097sec

4. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +16.656sec

5. Esteban Ocon [Haas] - +49.969sec

6. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - +53.748sec

7. Alex Albon [Williams] - +56.321sec

8. Oliver Bearman [Haas] - +1:01.303sec

9. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1:10.204sec

10. Carlos Sainz [Williams] - +1:16.387sec

11. Isack Hadjar [Racing Bulls] - +1:18.875sec

12. Liam Lawson [Red Bull] - +1:21.147sec

13. Jack Doohan [Alpine] - +1:28.401sec (with 10-second penalty)

14. Gabriel Bortoleto [Kick Sauber] - +1 lap

15. Nico Hulkenberg [Kick Sauber] - +1 lap

16. Yuki Tsunoda [Racing Bulls] - +1 lap



Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - DNF

Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari] - DQ

Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - DQ

Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - DQ



Fastest Lap

Lando Norris 1:35.454 on lap 53



2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

Although the official FIA classification still lists the fastest lap, a rule change for the 2025 season means that the extra point for the achievement has been abolished.

Drivers were previously able to pick up an extra point if they managed to finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap, a rule which had stood in place since 2019.

However, it often led to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a set of new tyres for the closing stages of the race in order to claim the fastest lap or stop a rival from winning the extra point.

The most famous example of this came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race last season, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Lando Norris and helping Max Verstappen's title bid.

