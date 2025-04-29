F1 take action after Red Bull and McLaren grand prix delay

Action has been taken following significant grand prix delays during the 2025 Formula 1 season which resulted in multiple teams across the grid having their weekend plans negatively impacted.

This year's Chinese Grand Prix saw Red Bull, McLaren, Mercedes and Aston Martin all handed an official ruling by the FIA following a curfew break after the teams were left no choice but to work beyond the permitted hours in Shanghai.

The F1 outfits were hampered by freight delays across the Chinese GP weekend, an issue which was broached at a Formula 1 commission meeting in Switzerland ahead of this weekend's Miami Grand Prix.

What have F1 decided after Chinese GP freight delays?

The second commission meeting of the year was held at the FIA headquarters and chaired by single-seater director Nikolas Tombazis and F1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali.

The meeting focused on key topics within the sport, including minor refinements to the 2025 regulations and issues which have resurfaced so far in this year's campaign.

After the issue experienced by a handful of F1 teams including McLaren and Red Bull last month, it was decided that a regulatory mechanism to manage the circumstance of freight delays would be added for events where teams are required to fly outside of the sport's 'traditional European destinations.'

As is standard procedure, all regulatory changes decided at the meeting are subject to approval by the FIA World Motor Sport Council (WMSC).

At this year's Chinese Grand Prix, all four teams found to have broken curfew ahead of FP1 at the Shanghai International Circuit were excused, with the FIA announcing the incident would not count as one of the four exceptions allowed per season before penalties can be applied.

