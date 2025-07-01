Sky F1 star speechless over Austrian GP podium revelation

Sky F1 star Harry Benjamin was left speechless during proceedings at the Austrian Grand Prix last weekend after a surprising podium debut.

Benjamin subbed in for David Croft as part of Sky Sports' commentary team at the Red Bull Ring, where McLaren secured yet another double podium thanks to Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

As the papaya duo stepped up to the podium, they were joined by McLaren's technical director of engineering, Neil Houldey, Leclerc who finished P3 for Ferrari, and none other than ex-F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone.

Ecclestone had the honour of awarding race winner Norris with the FIA president's medal in the absence of the current president, Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

"I cannot believe that’s the first time he’s been on a podium. That is incredible," declared Benjamin upon finding out that Austria marked the first time Ecclestone had ever made a podium appearance in F1.

Fellow Sky F1 star Karun Chandhok then joked: "He used to leave halfway through the race, that's why!"

Bernie Ecclestone is the former CEO of the Formula One Group

Who is Bernie Ecclestone?

Ecclestone started out as a driver before becoming the team owner of Brabham in F1, but he is most famous for transforming the sport into the global sensation it is today.

The 94-year-old is the former CEO of the Formula One Group and is credited with attracting some of the most lucrative sponsorship deals to the sport during his time in charge of F1's commercial rights.

In 2017, Liberty Media bought those rights and as a result, Ecclestone was removed as CEO and handed an honorary chairman title.

Despite once having a tight grip around the sport, Ecclestone confirmed that until last weekend, he had never appeared on an F1 podium, hence the surprise of the Sky F1 team.

Ecclestone was quoted via the FIA's social media discussing his podium debut, saying: "I think it's really nice that the FIA president gives a personal congratulations to the winning competitor. As he could not attend the Formula 1 race here in Austria, he asked me to present his medal for him which I am pleased and honoured to do.

"It was also great to be there as though it might seem strange, this was the first time in almost 70 years in this sport that I've actually been on the podium! So that was also nice."

Bernie Ecclestone presents FIA President's medal to Lando Norris in Austria

