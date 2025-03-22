close global

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton hits out as FIA announce late demotion at Chinese Grand Prix

The FIA announced a late demotion at the Chinese Grand Prix sprint race in Shanghai that saw Lewis Hamilton cross the line in first.

Lewis Hamilton hits out at Verstappen over ‘abuse’ double standard

Lewis Hamilton has hit out at the media's double standard with Max Verstappen ahead of the Chinese GP following his tense Ferrari radio exchanges.

Mercedes F1 star reveals injury concern at Chinese Grand Prix

Formula 1 star Valtteri Bottas has joked that he's going to 'pull a muscle', after recording a hilarious video for Mercedes' social media pages.

Lewis Hamilton breaks stunning F1 record with epic pole position

Lewis Hamilton's shock pole position in sprint race qualifying has reinvigorated the fairytale of his Ferrari move and has also seen him break another Formula 1 record in the process.

Aston Martin make heartwarming Eddie Jordan tribute at Chinese Grand Prix

Aston Martin have revealed a heartwarming tribute at the Chinese Grand Prix weekend in celebration of Eddie Jordan's life after it was announced earlier this week that he had sadly passed away.

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton set for Chinese GP battle as star subject to FIA inspection
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton set for Chinese GP battle as star subject to FIA inspection

  • Yesterday 17:15
F1 News Today: Verstappen’s Red Bull exit date revealed as FIA protest ramps up
F1 News Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen’s Red Bull exit date revealed as FIA protest ramps up

  • March 20, 2025 17:25

Latest News

Chinese Grand Prix Qualifying

F1 Qualifying Results: Lando Norris roars back as Red Bull suffer shock early exit

  • 3 minutes ago
Chinese Grand Prix

F1 team issue official statement over 'wing legality' after FIA punishment announced at Chinese GP

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton hits out as FIA announce late demotion at Chinese Grand Prix

  • 1 hour ago
Chinese Grand Prix

F1 Qualifying Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream

  • 2 hours ago
Chinese Grand Prix Sprint

F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton fights off Max Verstappen for epic Ferrari victory at Chinese Grand Prix

  • 3 hours ago
Chinese Grand Prix Sprint

Lando Norris in McLaren disaster as F1 star suffers nightmare start at Chinese Grand Prix sprint race

  • Today 04:21
