F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton hits out as FIA announce late demotion at Chinese Grand Prix

The FIA announced a late demotion at the Chinese Grand Prix sprint race in Shanghai that saw Lewis Hamilton cross the line in first.

Lewis Hamilton hits out at Verstappen over ‘abuse’ double standard

Lewis Hamilton has hit out at the media's double standard with Max Verstappen ahead of the Chinese GP following his tense Ferrari radio exchanges.

Mercedes F1 star reveals injury concern at Chinese Grand Prix

Formula 1 star Valtteri Bottas has joked that he's going to 'pull a muscle', after recording a hilarious video for Mercedes' social media pages.

Lewis Hamilton breaks stunning F1 record with epic pole position

Lewis Hamilton's shock pole position in sprint race qualifying has reinvigorated the fairytale of his Ferrari move and has also seen him break another Formula 1 record in the process.

Aston Martin make heartwarming Eddie Jordan tribute at Chinese Grand Prix

Aston Martin have revealed a heartwarming tribute at the Chinese Grand Prix weekend in celebration of Eddie Jordan's life after it was announced earlier this week that he had sadly passed away.

