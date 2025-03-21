Aston Martin make heartwarming Eddie Jordan tribute at Chinese Grand Prix

Aston Martin have revealed a heartwarming tribute at the Chinese Grand Prix weekend in celebration of Eddie Jordan's life after it was announced earlier this week that he had sadly passed away.

A shamrock and a red heart sticker with Jordan's name beneath it has been added to the Aston Martin car, taking inspiration from the original Jordan F1 logo.

It has been added to the livery of Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso's cars for the race weekend in a touching tribute.

The Aston Martin team originated as Jordan F1, when Irishman Jordan decided to create his own team, with whom he achieved great success.

Starting out in 1991, the team ran in the sport for 15 seasons, picking up four race victories and 19 podiums in that time, boasting drivers such as Damon Hill, Ralf Schumacher, Eddie Irvine and Rubens Barrichello.

After struggling financially, the team was sold in 2005 to Russian-Canadian businessman Alex Shnaider and renamed Midland Racing for the 2006 season.

After changing hands numerous times, the team was sold for a final time in 2008 to become Force India before being liquidated in 2018. Their assets were sold to the new Racing Point F1 Team, which now competes as Aston Martin and operates out of the same site in Silverstone used by Jordan.

Aston Martin's Jordan tribute

Aston Martin's beautifully crafted Jordan tribute was revealed on their social media page, with a statement declaring what the F1 legend meant to them.

"Honouring a true legend of our sport and team," the post read. "Eddie Jordan’s name will proudly feature on our car this weekend as we pay tribute to his incredible legacy in motorsport. Taking inspiration from the original Jordan Grand Prix logo from 1991."

Jordan revealed in December 2024 that he had been diagnosed with bladder and prostate cancer earlier in the year.

Following the public reveal of his illness, Jordan remained hopeful over his improving condition, telling close friend and podcast co-host David Coulthard that he had been receiving chemo treatment in Cape Town, South Africa.

However, on Thursday, it was announced that the former team boss had sadly passed away, with his family saying in a statement: "It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Eddie Jordan OBE, the ex-Formula 1 team owner, TV pundit and entrepreneur.

"He passed away peacefully with family by his side in Cape Town in the early hours of 20 March 2025."

Paying tribute to Eddie Jordan.



From 1991 to 2025. The Jordan Grand Prix legacy lives on. pic.twitter.com/r8SfiEMuEV — Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) March 21, 2025

