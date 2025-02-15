Former F1 boss buys NEW team in huge announcement
Former F1 boss buys NEW team in huge announcement
Eddie Jordan his dipped his toes back into the sporting business market by acquiring a rugby union team.
Jordan, 76, led the eponymous F1 team between 1991 and 2005, tasting victory four times in 250 starts.
F1 HEADLINES: New team name revealed as FIA make major decision over 2025 season
READ MORE: Stroll handed NEW drive ahead of 2025 season as shock footage emerges
He went on to sell Jordan to Midland ahead of the 2006 season, sparking a long period of identity changes including Spyker, Force India and Racing Point.
Eventually, Aston Martin branding was applied to the team under the control of billionaire businessman Lawrence Stroll.
Jordan consortium buys rugby union team
Jordan, recently diagnosed with bladder and prostate cancer that has spread to his spine and pelvis, is known as a shrewd businessman with an enviable network of F1 contacts.
And he has exercised those muscles with ‘The Jordan Associates’ lifting from administration a London Irish side in around £30m of debt.
"The primary goal of the new ownership is to return London Irish Rugby Club to the pinnacle of international professional club rugby, aiming for a swift return to top-flight competition," they said.
"The Jordan Associates team will now turn its attention to negotiating a full and sustainable return for London Irish to competitive rugby, hand-in-hand with London Irish's supporter base.”
Senior partner Kyle Jordan – Eddie’s youngest son – added: “We are incredibly excited about this opportunity to steer London Irish towards new heights.
"Our investors bring not just financial backing but a profound passion for rugby and a commitment to the community, and in particular want to reach out to the global Irish diaspora to build the exile brand."
London Irish have not competed since the 2022/23 Premiership season.
READ MORE: Official deal COMPLETED as F1 legend Vettel makes stunning comeback
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Verstappen makes Horner AXE admission amid relationship update
- 38 minutes ago
Former F1 boss buys NEW team in huge announcement
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: McLaren expected to make HUGE driver call as Verstappen rumours swirl
- 2 hours ago
Shock F1 boss reveals TITLE targets for new rules
- 3 hours ago
Verstappen announces major change for 2025 F1 season
- Today 13:54
F1 stars Hamilton and Verstappen DWARFED by Messi & Ronaldo
- Today 12:57