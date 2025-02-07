Former F1 boss issues health update amid cancer battle
Former F1 boss issues health update amid cancer battle
An ex-Formula 1 team boss has provided fans with a health update as his battle with cancer continues.
Eddie Jordan remains a popular figure in F1, having founded and owned the Jordan Grand Prix team from 1991-2004.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen delivers three-word verdict as Aston Martin make huge announcement
READ MORE: Ferrari drop driver BOMBSHELL as axed F1 star return confirmed
But fans were left stunned when the 76-year-old revealed in December that he was fighting prostate and bladder cancer following a diagnosis earlier in the year.
Jordan 'in good shape' after latest treatment
Jordan admitted it had been a challenging and emotional period of his life, but has remained optimistic since receiving the news, and used his platform to encourage others to get checked out.
Now, just weeks before the 2025 F1 season gets under way in Australia, Jordan has shared details of the treatment he has been receiving in Cape Town, South Africa, on his road to recovery.
Speaking to co-host and former McLaren star David Coulthard on the latest episode of the Formula for Success podcast, he said: "I’m in the middle of a chemo cycle at the moment, which happened to be on today, as we’re doing this recording, in good shape.
"Cape Town has been brilliant. I’ve had the four chemo so far. Another planned two, which you never know if it hasn’t completely gone. Might have to go for another one or two.
READ MORE: Christian and Geri Horner set for huge change after 2024 controversy
"You wouldn’t want your very best friend to have chemo, because it’s not something that’s very desirable.
"But at the same time, the outlook and the future is great. So God bless those guys in the medical field."
He then once again took the opportunity to deliver a powerful message which he hopes will save lives.
He continued: "I must say, look guys and girls, don’t be afraid. Go and get tested, I’ll just leave it at that. I don’t want to be just like a gramophone record going round and round, but the reality is that there is a great chance of survival."
READ MORE: British star set for STUNNING Jaguar debut in official FIA announcement
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Hamilton secret emerges following Mercedes exit
- 10 minutes ago
Former F1 boss issues health update amid cancer battle
- 1 hour ago
Axed Red Bull star handed drive with NEW team
- 2 hours ago
Schumacher drops 'new lineup' BOMBSHELL in racing return after F1 axe
- 2 hours ago
Audi make HUGE move ahead of F1 arrival
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Ricciardo given comeback GREEN LIGHT as Hamilton replacement reveals sneaky plan
- Today 06:57