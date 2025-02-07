Former F1 boss issues health update amid cancer battle

An ex-Formula 1 team boss has provided fans with a health update as his battle with cancer continues.

Eddie Jordan remains a popular figure in F1, having founded and owned the Jordan Grand Prix team from 1991-2004.

But fans were left stunned when the 76-year-old revealed in December that he was fighting prostate and bladder cancer following a diagnosis earlier in the year.

Eddie Jordan was diagnosed with prostate and bladder cancer in 2024

Jordan raced in F1 from 1991-2005 and achieved four race victories during that period

Jordan 'in good shape' after latest treatment

Jordan admitted it had been a challenging and emotional period of his life, but has remained optimistic since receiving the news, and used his platform to encourage others to get checked out.

Now, just weeks before the 2025 F1 season gets under way in Australia, Jordan has shared details of the treatment he has been receiving in Cape Town, South Africa, on his road to recovery.

Speaking to co-host and former McLaren star David Coulthard on the latest episode of the Formula for Success podcast, he said: "I’m in the middle of a chemo cycle at the moment, which happened to be on today, as we’re doing this recording, in good shape.

"Cape Town has been brilliant. I’ve had the four chemo so far. Another planned two, which you never know if it hasn’t completely gone. Might have to go for another one or two.

Jordan shared the update with fellow podcast host and former F1 star David Coulthard

"You wouldn’t want your very best friend to have chemo, because it’s not something that’s very desirable.

"But at the same time, the outlook and the future is great. So God bless those guys in the medical field."

He then once again took the opportunity to deliver a powerful message which he hopes will save lives.

He continued: "I must say, look guys and girls, don’t be afraid. Go and get tested, I’ll just leave it at that. I don’t want to be just like a gramophone record going round and round, but the reality is that there is a great chance of survival."

