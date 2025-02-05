British star set for STUNNING Jaguar debut in official FIA announcement
British racing star Jamie Chadwick has been announced to be making a return to an FIA racing series in 2025.
The 26-year-old achieved a monumental career moment last year as she became the first female driver to win a race in the Indy NXT motorsport series after her win in Wisconsin at Road America.
Her success across the pond was followed by an appearance at the Formula E women's test, in the first-ever all-female session for an FIA championship in Madrid.
Triple W Series champion Chadwick represented Jaguar TCS Racing at the test last November and finished second only to Abbi Pulling who went on to take home the F1 Academy title later that year.
Now, Chadwick has been announced to be making a return to Formula E with Jaguar, with the announcement that she will be driving the Jaguar I-TYPE 7 in the Rookie Free Practice session at the 2025 Jeddah E-Prix on February 13, 2025.
Chadwick set for 2025 Formula E return
Speaking on the announcement, Chadwick said: "I am looking forward to driving for Jaguar TCS Racing at the Jeddah E-Prix,"
"It was a great experience to drive the Jaguar I-TYPE 7 in Madrid last year and work closely with a World Championship-winning team, so I am relishing the opportunity to get behind the wheel again at a brand-new circuit.
"It is the first time Formula E has raced in Jeddah, so I know how important my feedback, data and insights on the race car and the track will be for the team."
James Barclay, team principal for Jaguar TCS Racing added: "It is great to have Jamie back with Jaguar TCS Racing for the Rookie Free Practice session in Jeddah next week. We are committed to supporting the next generation of driver talent in Formula E and rookie tests are a great opportunity to showcase this.
"Jamie did a great job for the team at the women’s test in Madrid, both with her speed and professional approach, and we look forward to having her in the car once again. Jamie will be the first driver to get behind the wheel of the Jaguar I-TYPE 7 at the new Jeddah circuit and so her insights from the session will be hugely important to our race preparations."
