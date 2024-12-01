close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
British star celebrates EMOTIONAL championship success at Qatar Grand Prix

British star celebrates EMOTIONAL championship success at Qatar Grand Prix

British star celebrates EMOTIONAL championship success at Qatar Grand Prix

British star celebrates EMOTIONAL championship success at Qatar Grand Prix

British racing star Abbi Pulling has claimed the 2024 F1 Academy title at the Qatar Grand Prix in an emotional result for the Alpine backed driver.

Pulling has dominated the 2024 season, winning seven races and has maintained a healthy gap to nearest championship rival Doriane Pin at the top of the standings.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen penalty verdict announced as Red Bull star ruled OUT of race

READ MORE: FIA announce punishment decision after Hamilton incident at Qatar Grand Prix

However, it was Pin who won in Qatar, where Pulling finished P2 which was enough to claim her first title in the series.

Ferrari backed-star Maya Weug completed the podium in third, after losing second to Pulling on the opening lap of the race.

Abbi Pulling has dominated the 2024 F1 Academy season
F1 Academy has run alongside the F1 calendar in 2024

Abbi Pulling becomes 2024 F1 Academy champion

As a result of Pulling's title win in Qatar, she will receive a fully funded seat with Rodin Motorsport in GB3 for the 2025 season, alongside 20 days of testing with the team.

F1 Academy entered its second year of competition, and this year accompanied F1 for seven races on the calendar.

The series has enjoyed unprecedented visibility in 2024, thanks to the backing of all 10 F1 teams, and the introduction of big name sponsors such as makeup brand Charlotte Tilbury.

Pulling delivered an emotional message over team radio following her championship victory at Lusail, where she celebrated her success in tears.

"Thank you so much to every single person. My family, my dad... I'm so happy!" she said.

F1 Academy will feature a second race on Sunday at the Qatar GP, and will return for the last grand prix of the season in Abu Dhabi.

READ MORE: Verstappen DISASTER at Qatar Grand Prix as title race takes huge twist

Related

Ferrari Alpine Abbi Pulling Doriane Pin Maya Weug
F1 announce MAJOR Las Vegas Grand Prix change for 2025
Las Vegas Grand Prix

F1 announce MAJOR Las Vegas Grand Prix change for 2025

  • November 19, 2024 22:52
F1 makes MAJOR 2025 driver announcement
F1 Academy

F1 makes MAJOR 2025 driver announcement

  • November 9, 2024 09:57

Latest News

Qatar Grand Prix

Mercedes F1 star reveals FRUSTRATION at controversial team orders

  • 38 minutes ago
Qatar Grand Prix

British star celebrates EMOTIONAL championship success at Qatar Grand Prix

  • 1 hour ago
Qatar Grand Prix

F1 Race Today: Qatar Grand Prix 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Hamilton drops F1 ‘break’ BOMBSHELL at Qatar Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
Qatar Grand Prix Sprint

F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2024 Sprint Race results: Final classification with penalties applied

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen penalty verdict announced as Red Bull star ruled OUT of race

  • Today 07:27
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x