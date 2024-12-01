British star celebrates EMOTIONAL championship success at Qatar Grand Prix
British star celebrates EMOTIONAL championship success at Qatar Grand Prix
British racing star Abbi Pulling has claimed the 2024 F1 Academy title at the Qatar Grand Prix in an emotional result for the Alpine backed driver.
Pulling has dominated the 2024 season, winning seven races and has maintained a healthy gap to nearest championship rival Doriane Pin at the top of the standings.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen penalty verdict announced as Red Bull star ruled OUT of race
READ MORE: FIA announce punishment decision after Hamilton incident at Qatar Grand Prix
However, it was Pin who won in Qatar, where Pulling finished P2 which was enough to claim her first title in the series.
Ferrari backed-star Maya Weug completed the podium in third, after losing second to Pulling on the opening lap of the race.
Abbi Pulling becomes 2024 F1 Academy champion
As a result of Pulling's title win in Qatar, she will receive a fully funded seat with Rodin Motorsport in GB3 for the 2025 season, alongside 20 days of testing with the team.
F1 Academy entered its second year of competition, and this year accompanied F1 for seven races on the calendar.
The series has enjoyed unprecedented visibility in 2024, thanks to the backing of all 10 F1 teams, and the introduction of big name sponsors such as makeup brand Charlotte Tilbury.
Pulling delivered an emotional message over team radio following her championship victory at Lusail, where she celebrated her success in tears.
"Thank you so much to every single person. My family, my dad... I'm so happy!" she said.
ABBI PULLING, YOU ARE THE 2024 @f1academy CHAMPIONNNNNNN 👑 pic.twitter.com/mu9XgHcnfp— BWT Alpine Formula One Team (@AlpineF1Team) November 30, 2024
F1 Academy will feature a second race on Sunday at the Qatar GP, and will return for the last grand prix of the season in Abu Dhabi.
READ MORE: Verstappen DISASTER at Qatar Grand Prix as title race takes huge twist
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Mercedes F1 star reveals FRUSTRATION at controversial team orders
- 38 minutes ago
British star celebrates EMOTIONAL championship success at Qatar Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
F1 Race Today: Qatar Grand Prix 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream
- 2 hours ago
Hamilton drops F1 ‘break’ BOMBSHELL at Qatar Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2024 Sprint Race results: Final classification with penalties applied
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Verstappen penalty verdict announced as Red Bull star ruled OUT of race
- Today 07:27
F1 Race Calendar 2024
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec