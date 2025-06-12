New race added to Canadian Grand Prix schedule after late cancellation

A new race has been added to the Canadian Grand Prix schedule after extreme weather in Miami prompted a late cancellation.

The 2025 Miami GP was hit by severe rain showers, which played havoc with Sunday’s race schedule and the second F1 Academy race of the weekend cancelled to prevent further delays.

As a result, the cancelled race has been added onto the F1 Academy’s schedule for their race weekend in Montreal, where three races will take place in the all-female racing series.

The amended schedule means that free practice and qualifying will take place on Friday, whilst two races will happen on the Saturday and one on Sunday.

The grid for Race 1 will be assembled using the final starting grid for Race 2 in Miami, whilst Race 2 in Canada will be set by reversing the top eight drivers from qualifying on Friday in Montreal.

F1 Academy given additional race at Canadian GP

F1 Academy heads to Montreal following the release of its very own Netflix docu-series F1: The Academy, which in a similar vein to Drive to Survive takes viewers behind the scenes of the 2024 season.

The series covers British driver Abbi Pulling’s fight for her first title, and a scene where Mercedes backed driver Doriane Pin catches up with Lewis Hamilton.

Pin is currently one point off championship leader Maya Weug in the drivers’ standings, but it is Chloe Chambers who will start on pole for the first race in Montreal after setting the fastest time during qualifying in Miami.

Chambers will have Alisha Palmowski to keep her company on the front row of the grid, whilst Pin will start from third position but crucially ahead of championship leader Weug.

The 2025 F1 Academy season will resume in Montreal

