Verstappen DISASTER at Qatar Grand Prix as title race takes huge twist

Max Verstappen suffered a disastrous start during the Qatar Grand Prix sprint race, dropping three places on the opening lap.

The Dutchman, who has already been confirmed as 2024's drivers' champion, dropped to ninth following an already poor sprint qualifying session on Friday.

Meanwhile, the constructors' championship battle took a huge twist, as McLaren's Oscar Piastri moved up a position and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc dropped a position, representing a two-point swing in the championship on the opening lap alone.

McLaren are currently 24 points ahead of Ferrari in the battle for the constructors' championship, while reigning champions Red Bull are 53 points behind in third.

Max Verstappen has already claimed the drivers' championship title

McLaren and Ferrari are in a battle for the constructors' championship

Norris gets impressive start

Lando Norris put in a stunning lap during Friday's sprint qualifying session, beating Mercedes' George Russell to pole.

Norris has been criticised throughout 2024 for his race starts, but during the Qatar GP sprint race, the Brit managed to get away well, in a huge boost for his team's chances of claiming a first constructors' title since 1998.

With a maximum of 15 points available to the teams during a sprint race, the season's final sprint could have vital ramifications in the title race.

Verstappen did later manage to move up a position and into the points to further open up the gap to his under pressure Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez, who is over 250 points behind Verstappen down in eighth in the drivers' championship.

