Verstappen DISASTER at Qatar Grand Prix as title race takes huge twist
Verstappen DISASTER at Qatar Grand Prix as title race takes huge twist
Max Verstappen suffered a disastrous start during the Qatar Grand Prix sprint race, dropping three places on the opening lap.
The Dutchman, who has already been confirmed as 2024's drivers' champion, dropped to ninth following an already poor sprint qualifying session on Friday.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen to be replaced by Red Bull as driver change announced at Qatar Grand Prix
READ MORE: Mercedes make LATE Hamilton change in official FIA announcement at Qatar Grand Prix
Meanwhile, the constructors' championship battle took a huge twist, as McLaren's Oscar Piastri moved up a position and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc dropped a position, representing a two-point swing in the championship on the opening lap alone.
McLaren are currently 24 points ahead of Ferrari in the battle for the constructors' championship, while reigning champions Red Bull are 53 points behind in third.
Norris gets impressive start
Lando Norris put in a stunning lap during Friday's sprint qualifying session, beating Mercedes' George Russell to pole.
Norris has been criticised throughout 2024 for his race starts, but during the Qatar GP sprint race, the Brit managed to get away well, in a huge boost for his team's chances of claiming a first constructors' title since 1998.
With a maximum of 15 points available to the teams during a sprint race, the season's final sprint could have vital ramifications in the title race.
Verstappen did later manage to move up a position and into the points to further open up the gap to his under pressure Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez, who is over 250 points behind Verstappen down in eighth in the drivers' championship.
READ MORE: F1 star absent at Qatar Grand Prix as team issue official health update
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2024 Sprint results: Verstappen NIGHTMARE as Red Bull star finishes last
- 1 minute ago
Verstappen DISASTER at Qatar Grand Prix as title race takes huge twist
- 12 minutes ago
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix FREE
- 45 minutes ago
F1 2024 Qatar Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Lusail
- 1 hour ago
F1 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Sprint Race starting grid with penalties applied
- 2 hours ago
Red Bull F1 driver DEMOTED hours before race at Qatar Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec