F1 star absent at Qatar Grand Prix as team issue official health update
F1 star absent at Qatar Grand Prix as team issue official health update
A Formula 1 team have issued an update regarding the absence of one of their star drivers ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix.
This weekend's showpiece at the Lusail International Circuit is the penultimate race of what has been a memorable 2024 campaign.
F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull announce Perez decision as team CONFIRM change ahead of Qatar GP
READ MORE: F1 team announce NEW driver contract in official statement
While Max Verstappen can now afford to relax after clinching his fourth successive world title in Las Vegas last time out, there is plenty to play for other teams and drivers across the grid.
Illness impacts pre-race plans
McLaren and Ferrari will aim to take a massive step towards the constructors' championship in Qatar, with the gap between the pair down to just 24 points as a result of last weekend's race in Nevada.
Meanwhile, three midfield teams - Haas, Alpine and Visa Cash App RB - are battling it out to finish sixth in the standings, and with it, guarantee a significant financial reward.
Haas currently hold a narrow advantage over their rivals going into the final two races of the year after Nico Hulkenberg's collected four vital points for the team in Las Vegas.
READ MORE: Ferrari and Hamilton boost as LEGENDARY contract extended
But the German has now been struck down with an illness just days ahead of F1 action getting back underway.
The 37-year-old was scheduled to appear in Qatar today and undertake media duties, as is usually the case on a Thursday ahead of a race weeekend. However, Haas have confirmed that he was unavailable today due to an illness.
"Nico will be missing media day due to a cold, therefore he has no availability for today," the team update read.
"This is purely a preventative measure ahead of the weekend."
With the above explained as a preventative measure, it looks as though Hulkenberg is still expected to be in the car when FP1 gets underway on Friday.
This weekend will be Hulkenberg's last appearance in Qatar with his current employers, as he prepares to make the move to Sauber in 2025.
READ MORE: FIA confirm MULTIPLE Qatar Grand Prix changes following controversy
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 star absent at Qatar Grand Prix as team issue official health update
- 43 minutes ago
F1 2024 Qatar Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Lusail
- 1 hour ago
Mercedes and Ferrari F1 deals revealed ahead of Hamilton 2025 switch
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Red Bull announce Perez decision as team CONFIRM change ahead of Qatar GP
- 2 hours ago
Who are the FIA and which ex-drivers make up Formula 1's governing body?
- 3 hours ago
F1 star drops SHOCK announcement ahead of Qatar Grand Prix
- Today 13:16
F1 Race Calendar 2024
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec