F1 star absent at Qatar Grand Prix as team issue official health update

A Formula 1 team have issued an update regarding the absence of one of their star drivers ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix.

This weekend's showpiece at the Lusail International Circuit is the penultimate race of what has been a memorable 2024 campaign.

While Max Verstappen can now afford to relax after clinching his fourth successive world title in Las Vegas last time out, there is plenty to play for other teams and drivers across the grid.

F1 returns to Qatar this weekend for the penultimate race of the 2024 season

Nico Hulkenberg will be making his final appearance for Haas at the circuit

Illness impacts pre-race plans

McLaren and Ferrari will aim to take a massive step towards the constructors' championship in Qatar, with the gap between the pair down to just 24 points as a result of last weekend's race in Nevada.

Meanwhile, three midfield teams - Haas, Alpine and Visa Cash App RB - are battling it out to finish sixth in the standings, and with it, guarantee a significant financial reward.

Haas currently hold a narrow advantage over their rivals going into the final two races of the year after Nico Hulkenberg's collected four vital points for the team in Las Vegas.

Hulkenberg is suffering from a cold ahead of this weekend's race

But the German has now been struck down with an illness just days ahead of F1 action getting back underway.

The 37-year-old was scheduled to appear in Qatar today and undertake media duties, as is usually the case on a Thursday ahead of a race weeekend. However, Haas have confirmed that he was unavailable today due to an illness.

"Nico will be missing media day due to a cold, therefore he has no availability for today," the team update read.

"This is purely a preventative measure ahead of the weekend."

With the above explained as a preventative measure, it looks as though Hulkenberg is still expected to be in the car when FP1 gets underway on Friday.

This weekend will be Hulkenberg's last appearance in Qatar with his current employers, as he prepares to make the move to Sauber in 2025.

