Sauber announce major signing ahead of Audi entry
Sauber have announced a major signing ahead of Audi’s entry into Formula 1 for 2026.
The German manufacturer will take over the team just in time for the next set of regulation changes, with Nico Hulkenberg announced to be driving for the team on a multi-year deal.
Sauber are yet to decide on the driver that will race alongside the German next year, and are weighing up whether to opt for youth or experience.
On the one hand, the team could retain Valtteri Bottas who is a proven race winner with 10 victories to his name from his tenure at Mercedes.
Who will line up at Sauber in 2025?
However, Franco Colapinto has proven that young drivers can also deliver solid performances since his debut at Williams, and has impressed various F1 bosses.
The Argentinian will move aside for Carlos Sainz next year which would free him up to join Audi, but Colapinto has since revealed that me may not be on the grid in 2025.
F2 championship leader Gabriel Bortoleto, and former Haas star Mick Schumacher have also been tipped to earn the coveted final spot on the 2025 grid, but the team have not officially announced their decision.
Outside of the driver market, Sauber have also made major coups regarding their personnel, including Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley who will become their team principal in 2026, and former Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto.
Now, Sauber have announced another major signing, and have poached Ferrari’s former head of race strategy and sporting director, Ignacio Rueda.
The Spanish engineer will become Sauber’s sporting director, and will be responsible for all sporting activities including managing their relationship with the FIA.
Rueda will takeover the role from long-time Sauber sporting director Beat Zehnder, who will undertake a new position as director of signature programs and operations at the team rather than move elsewhere.
On top of this, Giampaolo Dall’Ara is set to take on a newly-created role within the team as head of race engineering, overseeing the department’s operations both at Hinwil and at the racetrack.

