F1 News Today: Vettel Brazil RETURN confirmed as team announce driver health absence

Four-time Formula 1 champion Sebastian Vettel has revealed his return to Brazil via a recent social media post.

Alonso health update announced with Aston Martin statement

The Aston Martin Formula 1 team have issued an official statement over the health of Fernando Alonso ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Wolff accuses Verstappen of 'DIRTY DRIVING' after FIA punishment

Toto Wolff has slammed Max Verstappen over what he described as 'dirty driving’ at the Mexican Grand Prix.

Kelly Piquet DEFIANT after huge Verstappen controversy

Kelly Piquet has publicly backed her partner Max Verstappen, after he was involved in a controversial incident at the Mexican Grand Prix.

Hamilton GOAT claim takes HUGE Schumacher blow

Lewis Hamilton has been told he will never be greater than Michael Schumacher as the champion prepares to move to Ferrari next season.

