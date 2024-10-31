F1 News Today: Vettel Brazil RETURN confirmed as team announce driver health absence
Four-time Formula 1 champion Sebastian Vettel has revealed his return to Brazil via a recent social media post.
Alonso health update announced with Aston Martin statement
The Aston Martin Formula 1 team have issued an official statement over the health of Fernando Alonso ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix.
Wolff accuses Verstappen of 'DIRTY DRIVING' after FIA punishment
Toto Wolff has slammed Max Verstappen over what he described as 'dirty driving’ at the Mexican Grand Prix.
Kelly Piquet DEFIANT after huge Verstappen controversy
Kelly Piquet has publicly backed her partner Max Verstappen, after he was involved in a controversial incident at the Mexican Grand Prix.
Hamilton GOAT claim takes HUGE Schumacher blow
Lewis Hamilton has been told he will never be greater than Michael Schumacher as the champion prepares to move to Ferrari next season.
Latest News
Sauber announce major signing ahead of Audi entry
- 47 minutes ago
Verstappen demands FIA investigation after Mexican GP penalty drama
- 1 hour ago
F1 team announce 2025 driver lineup CHANGE
- 2 hours ago
- 3 hours ago
Ricciardo ready as Red Bull set to make ‘IMMEDIATE’ driver change - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:59
- Yesterday 22:56
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec