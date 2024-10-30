Wolff accuses Verstappen of 'DIRTY DRIVING' after FIA punishment

Toto Wolff has slammed Max Verstappen over what he described as 'dirty driving’ at the Mexican Grand Prix.

The Mercedes boss has usually been complimentary of the three-time world champion in 2024, after he announced his intentions to sign Verstappen to his team.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton DELIGHTED as Verstappen set for Brazilian Grand Prix PENALTY

READ MORE: Alonso health update announced with Aston Martin statement

Following the departure of Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes to Ferrari, Wolff established that Verstappen was the number one target for the seat.

However, Verstappen could not be tempted to join for next year and remained with Red Bull, whilst Mercedes opted to sign junior driver Kimi Antonelli for 2025 instead.

Rumours that Max Verstappen could move to Mercedes dominated the first half of the season

Max Verstappen had endured a difficult 2024 season at Red Bull

Toto Wolff slams Max Verstappen after FIA penalty

In a recent interview, Wolff’s tone has changed towards the Dutchman, who has come under fire for his racing antics in Austin and Mexico.

At the US GP, both Verstappen and Lando Norris battled for third place, with the Red Bull forcing them both off-track, where Norris overtook him for the position and was hit with a five-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage.

Verstappen attempted the same move in Mexico again, only this time Norris was ahead first at the apex and, after pushing Norris wide, Verstappen was awarded a 10-second time penalty.

READ MORE: Red Bull set to make 'IMMEDIATE' Perez replacement

Toto Wolff accuses Max Verstappen of 'dirty driving'

The Red Bull star also left the track and gained an advantage at Turn 8, prompting the FIA to slam Verstappen with another ten-second penalty, as he fell down the order and finished P6 overall.

Wolff has recently praised the stewards for their decision-making in Mexico City, and believes it is a positive that they no longer allow Verstappen to undertake his ‘dirty' driving style.

“I think that was a really good steward decision and that it will be clear in the future that this dirty driving is no longer allowed,” Wolff said to oe24.

“So a horrendous penalty of 20 seconds is the right precedent to ensure that something like this doesn't happen in the future.”

READ MORE: Horner announces Red Bull PROTEST plan after Verstappen FIA punishments

Related