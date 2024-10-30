Wolff accuses Verstappen of 'DIRTY DRIVING' after FIA punishment
Wolff accuses Verstappen of 'DIRTY DRIVING' after FIA punishment
Toto Wolff has slammed Max Verstappen over what he described as 'dirty driving’ at the Mexican Grand Prix.
The Mercedes boss has usually been complimentary of the three-time world champion in 2024, after he announced his intentions to sign Verstappen to his team.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton DELIGHTED as Verstappen set for Brazilian Grand Prix PENALTY
READ MORE: Alonso health update announced with Aston Martin statement
Following the departure of Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes to Ferrari, Wolff established that Verstappen was the number one target for the seat.
However, Verstappen could not be tempted to join for next year and remained with Red Bull, whilst Mercedes opted to sign junior driver Kimi Antonelli for 2025 instead.
Toto Wolff slams Max Verstappen after FIA penalty
In a recent interview, Wolff’s tone has changed towards the Dutchman, who has come under fire for his racing antics in Austin and Mexico.
At the US GP, both Verstappen and Lando Norris battled for third place, with the Red Bull forcing them both off-track, where Norris overtook him for the position and was hit with a five-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage.
Verstappen attempted the same move in Mexico again, only this time Norris was ahead first at the apex and, after pushing Norris wide, Verstappen was awarded a 10-second time penalty.
READ MORE: Red Bull set to make 'IMMEDIATE' Perez replacement
The Red Bull star also left the track and gained an advantage at Turn 8, prompting the FIA to slam Verstappen with another ten-second penalty, as he fell down the order and finished P6 overall.
Wolff has recently praised the stewards for their decision-making in Mexico City, and believes it is a positive that they no longer allow Verstappen to undertake his ‘dirty' driving style.
“I think that was a really good steward decision and that it will be clear in the future that this dirty driving is no longer allowed,” Wolff said to oe24.
“So a horrendous penalty of 20 seconds is the right precedent to ensure that something like this doesn't happen in the future.”
READ MORE: Horner announces Red Bull PROTEST plan after Verstappen FIA punishments
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Wolff accuses Verstappen of 'DIRTY DRIVING' after FIA punishment
- 1 hour ago
Alonso health update announced with Aston Martin statement
- 2 hours ago
Red Bull set to make 'IMMEDIATE' Perez replacement
- 3 hours ago
F1 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Sao Paulo
- Today 15:42
F1 News Today: Verstappen set for Brazilian Grand Prix PENALTY as Red Bull chief accused of LIES
- Today 15:18
Racing star breaks world record in NEW venture
- Today 13:58
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec