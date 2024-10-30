F1 News Today: Hamilton DELIGHTED as Verstappen set for Brazilian Grand Prix PENALTY
Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton could not hide his smile at a recent event as Mercedes unveiled a brand-new car.
Verstappen set for NEW FIA penalty at Brazilian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen is in line for yet more punishment from the FIA at the Brazilian Grand Prix this weekend.
Mercedes announce Hamilton release ahead of Brazilian GP
Mercedes have announced news regarding Lewis Hamilton ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix this weekend.
FIA announce PUNISHMENT for multiple teams ahead of Brazilian Grand Prix
The FIA has announced a punishment for multiple teams ahead of this weekend's Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix.
Hamilton sparks social media outcry as fans go CRAZY over Mercedes star’s latest post
Lewis Hamilton has caused an outcry on social media following his latest post on X.
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec