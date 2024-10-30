McLaren F1 star accuses Red Bull chief of LIES
McLaren F1 star accuses Red Bull chief of LIES
A McLaren Formula 1 star has suggested that Red Bull chief Helmut Marko is not being completely truthful regarding comments he made to the media.
Marko - a senior advisor within the Red Bull set-up - frequently talks to the media throughout the F1 season, even scathing the team's own drivers.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton DELIGHTED as Verstappen set for Brazilian Grand Prix PENALTY
READ MORE: Perez Red Bull AXE hands Ricciardo huge chance
Other team's drivers are not off-limits, though, and recently Marko suggested that a driver from Red Bull's biggest rivals this season - McLaren - was indirectly attempting to join the team.
Oscar Piastri was the driver in question, with Marko claiming that his manager and former Red Bull driver Mark Webber was 'intensively seeking conversation'.
READ MORE: Hamilton DELIGHTED as Mercedes unveil new car
Will Oscar Piastri join Red Bull?
Naturally, Piastri was quizzed about these comments at the Mexican Grand Prix this past weekend, but it does not appear as though he will be joining Red Bull any time soon.
“I think we all know that Helmut says a lot of things in the press," Piastri told the media.
"As far as I’m aware there’s no truth to it."
Piastri went on to reveal that he is very much happy where he is at present having been treated well by McLaren since joining the sport.
“I’m very, very happy where I am,” the McLaren star added.
“The team have supported me massively since I came into F1, they gave me my opportunity in F1.
"At the moment in the standings, we’re in a very happy place, so I am more than happy with where I am at the moment.”
EXCLUSIVE: Major FIA change proposed after penalty controversy
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Red Bull star APOLOGISES for Mexican GP horror show
- 47 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Hamilton DELIGHTED as Verstappen set for Brazilian Grand Prix PENALTY
- 1 hour ago
McLaren F1 star accuses Red Bull chief of LIES
- 1 hour ago
F1 team announce NEW driver signing for 2025
- 2 hours ago
F1 star drops huge 2025 hint after Red Bull 'OFFER'
- 3 hours ago
Horner announces Red Bull PROTEST plan after Verstappen FIA punishments
- Today 08:27
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec