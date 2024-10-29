EXCLUSIVE: Major FIA change proposed after penalty controversy

Former Formula 1 driver Mark Blundell has called on the FIA to appoint a full-time driver steward for the entire season, emphasising the need for greater consistency in decision-making across the F1 calendar.

Blundell’s comments, shared exclusively with GPFans through aceodds, highlight growing discontent among drivers, teams and fans who feel the FIA’s race-day penalties have been far too unpredictable throughout 2024.

Reflecting on a season marked by debate over stewarding consistency, Blundell believes the FIA need “something a bit more consistent internally”.

"For me, I think there should be a driver steward that is the same driver steward over the course of the season," said the former McLaren man.

His comments come amid a triple header which has so far been littered with FIA penalties, many of which have prompted complaints from drivers and teams over inconsistent choices.

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen endured a tough battle at COTA, ending in a McLaren penalty

The FIA rejected McLaren's Right of Review over the US GP incident

Former F1 driver demands FIA action

Blundell argued that employing a single, consistent driver steward could perhaps create clearer expectations across the paddock, following events at the US GP causing confusion over what constitutes fair racing.

"Once you understand what the driver steward's tolerances are, then that will resonate down pit lane," Blundell explained.

"I think the team and drivers will understand where that sits."

Blundell acknowledged that the driver steward operates alongside three other stewards, making them not solely responsible for each decision.

However, he stated that appointing one steward for the entire season could aid in clearer, more predictable outcomes, especially when assessing on-track incidents.

"I think that driver steward is quite influential to a certain extent, especially when there are accident incidents that happen,” he said, adding, "It would be helpful to probably have the same person in the room who is given consistent feedback on the bench."

Mark Blundell competed in F1 between 1991 and 1995

Blundell, who competed in four F1 seasons during his career and then went on to work in broadcasting, also touched upon how penalties can appear inconsistent to the public, even when incidents bear similarities.

"It does seem at times to be quite difficult to understand the penalties,"

"Certainly when I'm watching a grand prix because there seem to be some real similarities in what goes on with a different outcome."

In addition to his call for a single-season steward, Blundell suggested that integrating a form of video assistant referee (VAR) system could provide viewers with greater insight into the decision-making process.

"Sometimes we don't have VAR now to understand or give us some insight from those decisions," he noted.

"Maybe that’s something else that needs to be added to the mix these days.

"Some of the information would be nice to the viewers and spectators to understand why the penalty was applied."

Blundell’s suggestion adds to a growing conversation around how F1’s regulatory body can improve transparency and consistency, especially following the controversial calls made by the sport's governing body at the US GP at COTA this year.

Whether or not the FIA heeds the call for a season-long driver steward remains to be seen, but with pressure mounting, a move towards more consistent and comprehensible penalties may be on the horizon.

