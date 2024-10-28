Red Bull chief fires ‘PRESSURE’ warning over driver future

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has claimed that a current F1 star cannot cope with the pressure Liam Lawson is applying on him as they fight for a future with the team.

Sergio Perez has been criticised for his performances this season alongside Max Verstappen at the main team, making multiple Q1 exits, with the most recent at his home grand prix in Mexico City proving his performances are no longer cutting it, Red Bull essentially a one-man band now.

Perez started the Mexican GP in P18, with Red Bull junior team RB and their drivers Yuki Tsunoda and Lawson starting ahead in P11 and 12 respectively.

The two drivers are also vying for a spot at Red Bull if the team decide to drop Perez, with Lawson in particular impressing since returning to F1.

Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda are vying for a spot at Red Bull

Sergio Perez exited during Q1 in Mexico

Will Yuki Tsunoda be promoted to Red Bull?

Despite starting from the back of the grid in Austin, Lawson not only managed to beat Tsunoda but also finished P9, earning him crucial points and a good result to contribute to RB's fight against Haas for P6 in the constructors’ standings.

Tsunoda has also been confirmed to be fighting for a spot at Red Bull to potentially replace a disappointing Perez, but didn't do much to improve his chances in Mexico City, the 24-year-old crashing in qualifying and also retiring from the grand prix after a significant crash ahead of the first turn.

When asked by the media in Mexico to assess Tsunoda's performance this season, Red Bull boss Marko provided a pessimistic take on his driver, commenting on his qualifying incident crash in Mexico that potentially cost him a Q3 appearance.

When further asked if Tsunoda was too inconsistent for the Red Bull drive, Marko claimed he could not cope with the pressure from Lawson.

"Well, the spin in Austin, and now this crash in qualifying - we thought he had stabilised, but apparently now, when the pressure comes from Lawson, it shows."

