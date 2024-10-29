Hamilton DELIGHTED as Mercedes unveil new car

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton could not hide his delight at a recent Mercedes event that unveiled a brand new car design.

Hamilton headed to Mexico last week for round 20 of the 2024 F1 season, but ahead of the race at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, he had other obligations to fulfil.

Ahead of his on-track battles at the Mexican Grand Prix, Hamilton appeared relaxed and enthusiastic, celebrating the release of a new Mercedes G-Class model - a car as rugged as it is refined, and one that reflects his long-standing partnership with Mercedes.

Hamilton was all smiles as he introduced the updated G-Class alongside Mercedes-Benz representatives.

Lewis Hamilton unveils new Mercedes car

The SUV, known for its off-road prowess and distinctive boxy shape, has received a series of upgrades, featuring a newly designed radiator grille that gives it an even more robust stance.

The G-Class boasts a powerful engine lineup, delivering between 270 and 330 kW (367 to 449 hp) and torque of up to 750 Nm, with a 0-62 mph time as fast as 5.4 seconds.

The new design amplifies its presence on the road, maintaining the classic G-Wagon profile while introducing refined details.

The launch event came during a high-stakes weekend for Hamilton, who currently sits sixth in the drivers' championship on 189 points.

Hamilton finished P4 at the Mexican Grand Prix

Starting sixth on the grid, Hamilton gained ground during the race, swapping places with Mercedes team-mate George Russell in a wheel-to-wheel battle.

Despite starting behind Russell, Hamilton worked his way up to fourth, overtaking Russell with a decisive move into Turn 1 on Lap 65.

Hamilton’s recent successes add to the momentum behind Mercedes’ latest release, which is expected to attract fans of luxury SUVs and off-road vehicles alike.

With the season nearing its conclusion, Hamilton’s fourth-place finish in Mexico contributes to his 12-point lead over Russell in the standings, although he remains 59 points behind Carlos Sainz, the man he is set to replace at Ferrari next year.

For now, however, Hamilton and Mercedes have reason to celebrate as they capture attention on and off the circuit with their cutting-edge vehicles.

