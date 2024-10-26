close global

Red Bull chief hints at SHOCK move for McLaren star

Senior Red Bull figure Helmut Marko has added fuel to the fire that the team could make a shock move for McLaren star Oscar Piastri.

Piastri has impressed since making his debut in the sport with McLaren last season, scooping two race victories this season at the Hungarian and Azerbaijan Grands Prix.

Piastri's form has not been totally consistent, but many have tipped the young Australian to become a world champion in the future.

Oscar Piastri's Hungarian GP win was not without its drama
Lando Norris is currently vying for the world title against Max Verstappen

Will Oscar Piastri remain with McLaren?

Piastri has not had things his own way in 2024, either. His team-mate Lando Norris has been locked in an intense rivalry with Max Verstappen for the 2024 world drivers’ title and as such, recently, the team have favored the Brit.

The rivalry between Norris and Piastri has presented a dilemma to McLaren, with two evenly matched drivers taking points off each other becoming a problem for the drivers' championship.

Perhaps because of this, it has been suggested that he should look elsewhere for a seat, with Ralf Schumacher and other ex-F1 drivers tipping him for a move to Red Bull in the future.

Could we see Oscar Piastri make a shock switch to Red Bull?

Now, recently, team chief Helmut Marko has revealed that Piastri’s manager and former Red Bull driver Mark Webber has been ‘seeking conversation’ with the team, adding to the speculation that Red Bull could potentially make a move for Piastri in the future.

“Let’s put it this way: Mark Webber is intensively seeking conversation,” Marko said to F1 Insider.

Interestingly, as per F1 Insider, Red Bull reportedly sees Piastri as good enough to lead the team if Verstappen does eventually exit for the likes of Mercedes or Aston Martin.

At the same time, however, Piastri is also said to be viewed as a potential Verstappen team-mate within Red Bull.

