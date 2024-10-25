close global

McLaren REPLACE driver ahead of Mexican GP

McLaren have confirmed that they will be replacing one of their drivers ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix.

The Woking-based outfit are currently in a fierce fight with Red Bull and more recently Ferrari in the constructors' standings heading into round 19 of the 2024 Formula 1 season.

READ MORE: F1 Mexican Grand Prix Practice Today: Start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream

The papaya team currently tops the standings by 40 points over Red Bull, but rivals Ferrari were boosted last time out with a stunning one-two at the United States Grand Prix.

McLaren will be looking to ensure they are the ones on the top step in Mexico City this time around but will field a new-look lineup for free practice one on Friday.

READ MORE: F1 2024 Mexican Grand Prix weather - The latest forecast today from Mexico City

Lando Norris finished P4 at COTA
McLaren missed out on a podium in Austin

Pato O’Ward to compete at Mexican GP

That is because championship contender Lando Norris is set to be replaced by IndyCar star Pato O'Ward for FP1.

The Mexican star currently competes in the US-based racing series for Arrow McLaren where he finished P5 in the championship earlier this season.

Pato O'Ward will drive for McLaren in FP1 at his home race in Mexico

Although he has driven McLaren F1 machinery twice before, O'Ward will drive in front of his home crowd for the first time in an F1 car on Friday and is clearly excited for what is to come.

“I've been to Mexico many, many times for the Formula 1 Grand Prix, but have never actually been in the car, driving in front of everyone, so it will be a very new and cool experience for me," O’Ward said. "I am definitely going to enjoy it.

“My role in FP1 is to try and help and make the weekend as smooth as possible for the team and trying to make Lando and Oscar’s jobs a little bit easier.”

READ MORE: Announcement confirms Vettel RETURN in stunning move

