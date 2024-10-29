Verstappen set for NEW FIA penalty at Brazilian Grand Prix

Red Bull star Max Verstappen could be in line for further punishment from the FIA at this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix.

After engine issues plagued the three-time Formula 1 world champion at the Mexican Grand Prix last time out, his team were forced to change back to an old engine in their pool, but this has its consequences.

After doing so, Sky Sports commentator David Croft hinted that Red Bull’s engine component stock is now critically low for the remaining four rounds of the 2024 season, suggesting the team may soon need to install fresh engine parts for Verstappen.

This would push Verstappen above his allowable component limit, resulting in a grid penalty under FIA regulations.

Max Verstappen had a frustrating Friday in Mexico City

Max Verstappen may face a grid penalty at the Brazilian Grand Prix

Will Max Verstappen take a penalty in Brazil?

Given that Brazil offers a better overtaking environment than the tighter circuits in Las Vegas, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi, Red Bull may opt to introduce the new parts at Interlagos if a change becomes necessary.

The power unit issues were evident right away during the Mexican Grand Prix weekend, where Verstappen endured a difficult start on Friday.

Struggling, Verstappen was unable to set a lap time in FP2, forcing Red Bull to make significant adjustments to the car before the final practice session and qualifying.

Verstappen's title lead was cut to 47 points after the Mexican Grand Prix

The team even invoked an overnight curfew to complete the repairs, though no penalties were applied as they remained within their permitted curfew exceptions.

While Verstappen’s most recent engine change avoided a penalty by reverting to an older power unit already within his component pool, the current shortage leaves Red Bull with little margin if further issues arise.

With Verstappen leading Norris by 47 points with only four Grands Prix remaining, every point, penalty and position could prove critical in the 2024 title fight.

