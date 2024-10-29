Mercedes announce Hamilton release ahead of Brazilian GP

Mercedes have confirmed a Lewis Hamilton release ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix.

The seven-time Formula 1 champion has just four grands prix remaining with his current team having secured a stunning switch to Ferrari for the 2025 season and beyond.

Mercedes’ decline in performance over the past few seasons has prompted Hamilton to end his long-term association with the team, having been with them since 2013 and driven Mercedes-powered cars all of his F1 career to date.

Although he does have two race victories under his belt at Silverstone and Spa, the 39-year-old's final season at Mercedes has been one of mixed fortunes and he will surely be eyeing greater success in red next campaign.

2024 will be Lewis Hamilton's last season with Mercedes

Will Lewis Hamilton win a title with Ferrari?

Mercedes confirm Lewis Hamilton Brazilian GP release

Thoughts of next season will be at the back of Hamilton's mind as he heads to Brazil this weekend, however, in what could be argued as somewhat of a second 'home' race for the Mercedes star.

Hamilton was made an honorary citizen of Brazil in 2022 and is adored by the fans whenever he races in Sao Paulo.

To capitalise on that excitement, Mercedes have confirmed a special Hamilton release just for the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton is an honorary citizen of Brazil

Via their social media channels, Mercedes revealed that Hamilton’s Brazilian GP collection had now dropped, with his merchandise featured in limited edition lime and yellow colours.

The collection includes both a Brazilian-themed cap and a t-shirt, with Hamilton pictured showing off both in the team's social media post.

O quão legal é isso? 💚💛 The NEW Lewis x Brasil collection just dropped! — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) October 28, 2024

