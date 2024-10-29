Mercedes announce Hamilton release ahead of Brazilian GP
Mercedes announce Hamilton release ahead of Brazilian GP
Mercedes have confirmed a Lewis Hamilton release ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix.
The seven-time Formula 1 champion has just four grands prix remaining with his current team having secured a stunning switch to Ferrari for the 2025 season and beyond.
F1 HEADLINES: Horner under major pressure as Red Bull suffer DEMOTION after FIA punishment
READ MORE: Hamilton DELIGHTED as Mercedes unveil new car
Mercedes’ decline in performance over the past few seasons has prompted Hamilton to end his long-term association with the team, having been with them since 2013 and driven Mercedes-powered cars all of his F1 career to date.
Although he does have two race victories under his belt at Silverstone and Spa, the 39-year-old's final season at Mercedes has been one of mixed fortunes and he will surely be eyeing greater success in red next campaign.
READ MORE: Perez Red Bull AXE hands Ricciardo huge chance
Mercedes confirm Lewis Hamilton Brazilian GP release
Thoughts of next season will be at the back of Hamilton's mind as he heads to Brazil this weekend, however, in what could be argued as somewhat of a second 'home' race for the Mercedes star.
Hamilton was made an honorary citizen of Brazil in 2022 and is adored by the fans whenever he races in Sao Paulo.
To capitalise on that excitement, Mercedes have confirmed a special Hamilton release just for the Brazilian Grand Prix.
Via their social media channels, Mercedes revealed that Hamilton’s Brazilian GP collection had now dropped, with his merchandise featured in limited edition lime and yellow colours.
The collection includes both a Brazilian-themed cap and a t-shirt, with Hamilton pictured showing off both in the team's social media post.
O quão legal é isso? 💚💛 The NEW Lewis x Brasil collection just dropped!— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) October 28, 2024
READ MORE: Verstappen and Horner thrown into ALARMING Red Bull crisis
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Verstappen set for NEW FIA penalty at Brazilian Grand Prix
- 32 minutes ago
Mercedes announce Hamilton release ahead of Brazilian GP
- 1 hour ago
FIA announce PUNISHMENT for multiple teams ahead of Brazilian Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
F1 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Sao Paulo
- 3 hours ago
Horner announces ‘difficult’ Perez decision as Red Bull chief issues statement
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Horner under major pressure as Red Bull suffer DEMOTION after FIA punishment
- Today 15:58
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec