close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Mercedes announce Hamilton release ahead of Brazilian GP

Mercedes announce Hamilton release ahead of Brazilian GP

Mercedes announce Hamilton release ahead of Brazilian GP

Mercedes announce Hamilton release ahead of Brazilian GP

Mercedes have confirmed a Lewis Hamilton release ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix.

The seven-time Formula 1 champion has just four grands prix remaining with his current team having secured a stunning switch to Ferrari for the 2025 season and beyond.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner under major pressure as Red Bull suffer DEMOTION after FIA punishment

READ MORE: Hamilton DELIGHTED as Mercedes unveil new car

Mercedes’ decline in performance over the past few seasons has prompted Hamilton to end his long-term association with the team, having been with them since 2013 and driven Mercedes-powered cars all of his F1 career to date.

Although he does have two race victories under his belt at Silverstone and Spa, the 39-year-old's final season at Mercedes has been one of mixed fortunes and he will surely be eyeing greater success in red next campaign.

READ MORE: Perez Red Bull AXE hands Ricciardo huge chance

2024 will be Lewis Hamilton's last season with Mercedes
Will Lewis Hamilton win a title with Ferrari?

Mercedes confirm Lewis Hamilton Brazilian GP release

Thoughts of next season will be at the back of Hamilton's mind as he heads to Brazil this weekend, however, in what could be argued as somewhat of a second 'home' race for the Mercedes star.

Hamilton was made an honorary citizen of Brazil in 2022 and is adored by the fans whenever he races in Sao Paulo.

To capitalise on that excitement, Mercedes have confirmed a special Hamilton release just for the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton is an honorary citizen of Brazil

Via their social media channels, Mercedes revealed that Hamilton’s Brazilian GP collection had now dropped, with his merchandise featured in limited edition lime and yellow colours.

The collection includes both a Brazilian-themed cap and a t-shirt, with Hamilton pictured showing off both in the team's social media post.

READ MORE: Verstappen and Horner thrown into ALARMING Red Bull crisis

Related

Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Ferrari FIA Brazilian Grand Prix
F1 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Sao Paulo
Brazilian Grand Prix

F1 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Sao Paulo

  • 3 hours ago
Hamilton DELIGHTED as Mercedes unveil new car
Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton DELIGHTED as Mercedes unveil new car

  • Today 11:57

Latest News

Max Verstappen

Verstappen set for NEW FIA penalty at Brazilian Grand Prix

  • 32 minutes ago
Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes announce Hamilton release ahead of Brazilian GP

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

FIA announce PUNISHMENT for multiple teams ahead of Brazilian Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
Brazilian Grand Prix

F1 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Sao Paulo

  • 3 hours ago
Red Bull

Horner announces ‘difficult’ Perez decision as Red Bull chief issues statement

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Horner under major pressure as Red Bull suffer DEMOTION after FIA punishment

  • Today 15:58
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x