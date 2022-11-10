Hamilton "humbled" by Brazilian citizenship

Welcome to GPFans

F1 News

Lewis Hamilton has declared himself "humbled" to have been awarded honorary Brazilian citizenship ahead of this weekend's São Paulo Grand Prix.

Brazilian congressman Andre Figueiredo proposed the seven-time F1 champion be bestowed the honour after his stellar victory in last year's Interlagos race, at the end of which Hamilton unfurled the nation's flag in front of the feverish crowd.

In June, it was confirmed that Hamilton would be made an honorary citizen with a bill passed in the lower house of the national parliament and on Tuesday, Hamilton received Brazil's legislative medal of merit and a diploma.

"Brasil, I'm so so humbled to accept honorary citizenship," wrote Hamilton on social media.

"To even have it offered was an incredibly moving gesture. This country, its beauty and its energy are deeply significant parts of my own history.

"I won my first World Championship here. Last year’s race here was one of the best of my entire life! My hero is from here.

"And beyond racing, It’s the people here that mean the most to me. People that are the reason I’ve always felt so much love here.

"I hope you all feel the love I’m sending back to you. From the bottom of my heart, Brasil, obrigado obrigado obrigado. Home."

