Russell joins historic list as Verstappen falls to F1's newest jinx - São Paulo Grand Prix stats

GPFans Staff & Sundaram Ramaswami

Tuesday 15 November 2022 08:14

A dramatic São Paulo Grand Prix saw Mercedes end its drought with George Russell picking up his maiden victory.

Lewis Hamilton finished second to secure a one-two for the team in a race where his rivalry with Max Verstappen was reignited with a tense clash on lap seven.

With stories up and down the grid, here are the best stats and facts from the Interlagos sprint weekend!

Russell adds name to historic list

Russell became the 113th race winner in F1 and the second new victor this year after Carlos Sainz triumphed at the British Grand Prix.

It was Mercedes’ first win since the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix last year and the team’s first one-two since Imola 2020.

Another Briton enters the fray

Russell is the only Briton other than Hamilton to win a race since Jenson Button triumphed at the same event a decade ago.

It was the first one-two result for a British duo since the 2010 Canadian GP.

Whenever Mercedes has locked out the front row in Brazil [2014, 2015, 2016, 2022], it has always finished one-two in the race and in the same order.

Magnussen spoils hat-trick

Russell started from P1, won the race, and even set the fastest lap but won't be credited with a hat-trick as Kevin Magnussen was awarded the pole accolade by virtue of setting the quickest lap time in Friday qualifying.

Mercedes scored a total of 58 points over the race weekend, the joint second- most by a team in F1 history. Williams collected 66 points at the 2014 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the only double-points race in F1 history.

Verstappen and Perez toil

Red Bull had a difficult weekend with Verstappen and Sergio Perez finishing sixth and seventh. It was the first time since the 2020 Turkish Grand Prix that both Red Bull drivers failed to finish in the top five when reaching the chequered flag.

Red Bull streak shattered

The team failed to claim their tenth straight victory which would have been a new personal best for the current champions.

Both drivers finished off the podium after 19 consecutive races of finishing either first or second, a record in itself.

The Milton Keynes-based team is currently on 719 points. The record for the most points scored over a season [765 by Mercedes in 2016] is now beyond reach.

Ferrari end Brazil hurt

Carlos Sainz's ninth podium of the season was Ferrari’s first top-three finish in Brazil since 2018.

Alonso's Interlagos hot streak

Fernando Alonso started 17th but climbed his way up to fifth, continuing his streak of finishing in Brazil every time since 2009.

McLaren misery

Both the McLaren drivers failed to reach the chequered flag for the first time since the 2019 Belgian Grand Prix. Lando Norris suffered a power loss whilst Daniel Ricciardo collided with Magnusse on lap one.

Overtaking delight

The race saw a total of 62 on-track passes being made, the most since the 2016 Brazilian Grand Prix [64].

Avoid the milestones

Two drivers who hit milestones, Magnussen [100th race for Haas] and Ricciardo [700th race start by an Australian driver] failed to complete the first lap.

Sprint pole jinx?

In six F1 sprint events, only Verstappen [Emilia Romagna Grand Prix earlier this year] has won the main event having qualifying on pole.

One-two, one-two, one-two

Three teams [Ferrari, Red Bull, Mercedes] have recorded a one-two race result this year, a first since 2010.

Sundaram Ramaswami -Twitter/Instagram - @f1statsguru