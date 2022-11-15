Horner hints at Verstappen grudge over Hamilton crash

Ian Parkes & Ewan Gale

Tuesday 15 November 2022 06:00

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has warned Max Verstappen has a "memory like an elephant" after the Dutchman's clash with Lewis Hamilton at the São Paulo Grand Prix.

The two bitter rivals collided at turn two on lap seven after Verstappen launched an attack around the outside of the first corner for second position.

It was an eventful race for the two-time world champion, who caused controversy by ignoring team orders to finish ahead of Sergio Perez, citing as yet unknown reasons behind his refusal.

Asked if the ability to hold a grudge Verstappen seemingly has could lead to a future flare-up, Horner replied: "He has a memory like an elephant.

Verstappen was penalised five seconds for his part in the incident, with Horner adding: "Which I thought was a bit harsh, to be honest.

"For me, I thought he'd earned a bit more space than he was given, that Lewis could have given him a bit more to work with because he [Verstappen] was ahead going into the left-hander.

"It's unfortunate. I think it's the only incident Max has had this year.

"Unfortunately, Max was deemed at fault with the five-second penalty which just hurt his race even more.

"It was very frustrating to pick that up."

Horner dodges "big question"

Verstappen was quick to place blame at Mercedes driver Hamilton's door post-race, suggesting that Hamilton had no intention of leaving space.

Asked if he believed Hamilton was unable to let go of the contentious title battle from a year ago, Horner conceded: "That's a big question. More one for Lewis than for me.

"Unfortunately, the only contact we've had this year has been in turn two.

"As I said, I felt Max had earned a bit more space than he was given.

"We were surprised by the penalty because at best we thought it was a racing incident."