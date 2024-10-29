close global

Ricciardo receives fresh F1 OFFER following axe

Daniel Ricciardo has received a fresh Formula 1 offer after being axed midway through the 2024 season.

The Australian star failed to impress Red Bull this season after he was consistently beaten by team-mate Yuki Tsunoda during his time at VCARB, prompting the hierarchy to make a driver swap.

Ricciardo’s F1 fate appeared to be sealed as he entered the Singapore Grand Prix weekend, with talk in the paddock speculating that he would be replaced by Liam Lawson from the United States Grand Prix onwards.

Unable to withstand the pressure, Ricciardo finished the race in P18 and was the last of the remaining runners, a performance that determined his fate in F1.

After the race, Ricciardo was indeed fired, replaced by Red Bull reserve and former junior star Lawson.

Daniel Ricciardo waved goodbye to F1 after the Singapore GP
Liam Lawson replaced Daniel Ricciardo at VCARB

Daniel Ricciardo F1 offer

Questions have since persisted over what could be next for the Australian and whether or not he will continue racing.

Alternative racing series have expressed their interest in the 35-year-old, with Australian Supercars Championship chief Shane Howard revealing that he would ‘welcome Ricciardo with open arms’ to the series.

However, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has provided his former driver with a fresh offer following his axe which could allow him to continue with the team.

Christian Horner would like Daniel Ricciardo to continue with Red Bull

Speaking at the US GP, Horner warned Ricciardo regarding retirement and once again reiterated that the offer is there for the Australian to take on some sort of role within the Red Bull team, particularly in the US.

“Daniel grew up with Red Bull. He's taking some time out at the moment, but he'd be very welcome anytime to be part of whatever role he's elected to want to get involved in,” Horner told the media.

“He has a massive profile, and you're a long time retired.

"So, if he chose to want to get involved in some activities in the US in any way, it's something we'd be very open to.”

