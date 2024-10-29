close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Hamilton sparks social media outcry as fans go CRAZY over Mercedes star’s latest post

Hamilton sparks social media outcry as fans go CRAZY over Mercedes star’s latest post

Hamilton sparks social media outcry as fans go CRAZY over Mercedes star’s latest post

Hamilton sparks social media outcry as fans go CRAZY over Mercedes star’s latest post

Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton has caused an outcry on social media after his latest post sent fans crazy.

The seven-time world champion is preparing for the Brazilian Grand Prix this weekend as he approaches the end of his time with current team Mercedes.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner under major pressure as Red Bull suffer DEMOTION after FIA punishment

READ MORE: Hamilton DELIGHTED as Mercedes unveil new car

Hamilton has achieved three race wins at the circuit in his career, all of which have been with his current team, who he will be leaving at the end of 2024 to join Ferrari.

Mercedes’ decline in performance over the last few seasons has meant that a fourth Brazilian GP win has so far eluded the seven-time champion, but who knows what could happen this upcoming weekend.

READ MORE: FIA announce PUNISHMENT for multiple teams ahead of Brazilian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton is an honorary citizen of Brazil
Hamilton has three wins at the Brazilian GP

Did Lewis Hamilton post about the Ballon d'Or?

Regardless of his chances of winning, Hamilton will arrive in Sao Paulo buoyed by the support of the home crowd, who have adopted the Brit as one of their own in recent years.

In fact, the champion became an honorary citizen of Brazil in 2022, a proud moment for Hamilton who idolised Brazilian legend Ayrton Senna when he was growing up.

The 39-year-old has already taken to social media to announce his excitement about returning in 2024, and posted a simple Brazilian flag to his X account in anticipation of the race weekend.

However, the innocent post attracted outcry from a certain sect of fans on social media, as they misinterpreted the F1 star’s post.

Football fans on X assumed he was posting in solidarity for Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior, who is also Brazilian, and was overlooked for the prestigious Ballon d'Or prize this week - an award that is given to the best footballer of the year.

READ MORE: Horner announces ‘difficult’ Perez decision as Red Bull chief issues statement

F1 legend and Lewis Hamilton's hero Ayrton Senna hails from Brazil

Many felt Vinicius Jr. was a contender, but Man City midfielder Rodri instead won the prize, with Real Madrid - Vinicius Jr's team - reportedly boycotting the event as a result.

“It's how neutrals all know that Vini Jr deserved the award. Only Messi, Spanish, Barcelona, City fans say otherwise. All other neutrals know it's Vini,” one fan wrote, echoing the sentiment of many in Hamilton's replies.

Another user, @jonesmbevi, also replied to Hamilton's post: "Vini for the ballon D'or. Make it make sense that they had to not give him. Football is gone. Formula one is gone. What else do we have that is honest and real.? Sad."

The above tweets represent the sentiment of a large amount of fans going crazy in the replies, posting that Vinicius Jr. had been 'robbed', with several pictures of the Brazilian player also shown.

However, one user @ahmed_baokbah was quick to point out the mistake and posted a tweet calling out the fans’ interpretations, and pointed out Hamilton was posting about the Brazilian GP weekend.

READ MORE: Mercedes announce Hamilton release ahead of Brazilian GP

Related

Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Ferrari FIA Brazilian Grand Prix
Verstappen and partner Kelly Piquet STUN in wedding celebration
F1 Social

Verstappen and partner Kelly Piquet STUN in wedding celebration

  • October 13, 2024 22:57
Parliament consider SHOCK F1 public holiday
F1 Social

Parliament consider SHOCK F1 public holiday

  • October 11, 2024 13:59

Latest News

F1 Social

Hamilton sparks social media outcry as fans go CRAZY over Mercedes star’s latest post

  • 26 minutes ago
Daniel Ricciardo

Ricciardo receives fresh F1 OFFER following axe

  • 1 hour ago
Max Verstappen

Verstappen set for NEW FIA penalty at Brazilian Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes announce Hamilton release ahead of Brazilian GP

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

FIA announce PUNISHMENT for multiple teams ahead of Brazilian Grand Prix

  • Today 19:13
Brazilian Grand Prix

F1 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Sao Paulo

  • Today 18:13
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x