Piastri in F1 'inspection' after Chinese Grand Prix race

McLaren Formula 1 star Oscar Piastri was involved in an inspection following the sprint race at the Chinese Grand Prix last weekend.

The first sprint of 2025 was won by Lewis Hamilton, marking his first victory as a Ferrari driver, with the impressive performance of his SF-25 attracting attention post-race, notably from Piastri.

The 23-year-old finished just one place behind the seven-time champion in the 100km race and in a clip posted to social media by the official F1 account, Piastri could be seen taking a closer look at the scarlet Ferrari after just losing out to it.

In a light-hearted post, F1 revealed the footage of Piastri perusing the vehicle, captioning the video: "Inspector Oscar is here..."

Will McLaren and Ferrari face a recurring championship battle?

Whilst Piastri may have lost out to Hamilton during last Saturday's sprint, McLaren roared back to claim valuable championship points in Sunday's race with the Aussie star converting the first grand prix pole position of his career to his third full-length race victory.

Things quickly took a turn for the worse for both Hamilton and the Scuderia, however, with Piastri not the only one on the grid interested in inspecting the red machinery.

Following a disappointing P5 and P6 finish in Shanghai for Charles Leclerc and his Ferrari team-mate Hamilton, the duo were both summoned to the stewards shortly after the Chinese GP.

The pair were then promptly disqualified - Leclerc as a result of his Ferrari being underweight and Hamilton because his rearward skid wear was found to be 0.5mm below the required limit.

As a result of the second round of the 2025 F1 season providing zero championship points for Ferrari, they have now dropped dramatically down to fifth place in the standings.

2024 rivals McLaren on the other hand, remain on top with 78 points, with many wondering if Ferrari's grand prix to forget is a sign that their mistakes will hold them back from reigniting their rivalry with the papaya team which provided an exciting constructors' title race down to the wire in Abu Dhabi last year.

Which team will win the F1 2025 constructors' title?

8097 votes

F1 Standings

