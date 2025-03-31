Kelly Piquet issues update on new family arrival

Max Verstappen’s partner Kelly Piquet has issued an update on the newest member of the family - a puppy called Nino.

The Dachshund arrived at the family’s home earlier in the year, where Piquet shared a picture of the puppy to her 1.8 million followers on Instagram when asked if the new arrival got along with their other pets.

Verstappen and Piquet also have three cats, two Bengal’s called Jimmy and Sassy named after Monaco nightclubs Jimmy'z and the Sass Cafe, alongside a new cat named Donatello.

Now, in an Instagram dump from March, Piquet has shared an insight into her family life and the ever-growing Nino.

Piquet shares pictures of new Verstappen puppy

In a carousel of pictures, the second slide showed Piquet’s daughter Penelope, whose father is former F1 driver Daniil Kyvat, pictured cuddling Nino and the Dachshund pup later popped up asleep and cuddling into a blanket.

Nino will not be the only new arrival in the Verstappen-Piquet household this year, with Piquet expecting her first child with the four-time world champion.

The Brazilian has been sharing her steadily growing bump on her Instagram since the announcement at the end of 2024, and in a recent snap on her Instagram story, Nino also made an appearance alongside her baby bump.

Piquet and Verstappen have been in a relationship since 2020, and the model has also worked for several fashion magazines including Vogue Latinoamerica and as a columnist for Marie Claire magazine.

Image from Kelly Piquet's Instagram @kellypiquet

