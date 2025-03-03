Kelly Piquet announces Verstappen family update after ADORABLE new arrival

Columnist and social media influencer Kelly Piquet has issued an update on a new member of her and Max Verstappen's family ahead of an exciting 2025 for the couple.

Four-time Formula 1 champion Verstappen has been in a relationship with Piquet since 2020, with the pair recently announcing that they are expecting a baby together later this year.

The Brazilian model is also the daughter of three-time world champion Nelson Piquet, with some fans suggesting that mini Verstappen-Piquet's phenomenal racing genes will see them become a star on track themselves, although Verstappen has previously admitted that he wouldn't want his child to go into racing.

Now, as the F1 season preparations ramp up, Piquet has issued an update on her and Verstappen's ever-growing family after an exciting addition.

Kelly Piquet and Max Verstappen have been together since 2020

Piquet can often be seen supporting Verstappen across F1 race weekends

Piquet gushes over family shared with Verstappen

Piquet already has a daughter shared with ex-F1 star Daniil Kvyat, and Verstappen also recently described himself as her 'bonus Dad'.

On top of this, Verstappen and Piquet are known to be huge cat lovers, with the Red Bull star having often spoken about his adorable feline companions, as well as displaying impressive knowledge about different cat breeds.

Now, Piquet has taken to her Instagram account to provide an update on how her cats are getting on with the latest addition to the family, a new puppy.

F1 dogs have become a popular part of F1 paddocks in recent years, with Roscoe Hamilton, Leo Leclerc and Simba Gasly all fighting it out to be F1's cutest pooch.

Kelly Piquet's update via her Instagram story

One of Piquet's 1.8 million Instagram followers asked her: "Did Jimmy and Sassy get on well with Donut? And the new little dog?"

Piquet responded, giving an update on her household with the new arrival: "Took a few days initially of course but now they’re one big family."

