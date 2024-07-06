close global

Why Leo Leclerc is the cutest dog in the F1 paddock - bar none

Leo Leclerc is the best dog even tangentially related to Formula 1 right now. It's absurd that we're even having this conversation.

'Ooh, but Roscoe', 'oh, but Roscoe's been around forever!'

Longevity doesn't actually make a difference to whether he's actually the best dog. We're all aware of this, right? If your best argument for Roscoe beating out Leo as the best dog in the paddock is 'he hasn't died yet', you're really making Leo's case for him.

Speaking of the case for Leo...the kid might have the floppiest ears in all of dogdom. He's equally happy racing through grass that's nearly as tall as him as he is curling up on his new dad and having a snooze. Get you a dog who can do both.

Leo Leclerc: A dog of the people

It's entirely possible that this pup has never done anything wrong, ever. Can you say that about his opponent? You can't! In this publication's own pages he's been called - and I quote - a 'bad dog'. On Instagram he tells people to touch his bum!

Vote decency. Vote Leo.

They say that dogs are a reflection of their owners. If that's true, there aren't many more beloved drivers in the paddock than Charles Leclerc. Not a bad word to say about him, one of the best on the track and off it - and that sounds a lot like Leo.

As for Roscoe...well. A dog past his time. A dog who doesn't seem to have noticed that the game's passed him by, that the next generation's here, whose name recognition and longevity give him a profile above his actual level? Some might say it. Some might make that link.

It's simple. If you value performance, if you value actual right-now quality over 'oh hey, I remember that guy', there's only one choice. Don't vote Wizards-era Michael Jordan as MVP. There is one, just one, best dog in the F1 paddock.

Vote for change. Vote Leo.

Which F1 dog is cuter?

604 votes

