Election fever grabs F1 as exit poll predicts SHOCK RESULT

Exit polls are predicting a SHOCK RESULT in the biggest political election of the year so far.

Forget Westminster or the White House, this is more Wimbledon Common than House of Commons as fans vote in their thousands for the cutest dog in F1.

It’s a familiar political tale - that of a long-time incumbent being threatened by an ambitious young pup (literally). And the upset appears to be very much on.

The reign of Roscoe Hamilton (son of seven-time world champion Lewis) appears to be coming to a tumultuous end, no longer does the pampered pooch possess that one-time huge majority in the F1 paddock.

Which is the cutest F1 dog?

The time for change is now according to F1 fans, in the shape of Leo Leclerc - the adorable baby golden retriever, son of Ferrari star Charles. The new canine on the block.

Migration and taxation are both hot topics on the campaign trail, but both these high-profile puppers have very similar profiles. Living in luxury in the tax haven of Monaco.

As so often happens in the 21st century, this election is likely to be won on personality and looks - and not policy. It’s style over substance.

Right now, paddock pollsters are predicting a LANDSLIDE with Leo now expecting to return a massive majority in the most important vote of the year.

Leclerc holds a huge edge and is set to claim 86pc of the final votes, with Roscoe (14%) heading for a devastating defeat.

As yet, Hamilton has yet to officially concede defeat, but it now appears only a matter of time before there is a new pooch installed in F1’s kennels of power.

Which F1 dog is cuter?

