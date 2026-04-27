Lewis Hamilton's team-mate compensated by Ferrari for lack of F1 title
Lewis Hamilton's team-mate compensated by Ferrari for lack of F1 title
Charles Leclerc has been touted as a future world champion
Lewis Hamilton's F1 team-mate Charles Leclerc is yet to win a title and one insider believes Ferrari are compensating him accordingly for this.
Leclerc has raced in F1 since 2018, spending only one season at Alfa Romeo before moving up to Ferrari. Despite claiming eight victories, including an iconic win at home in Monaco, Leclerc hasn't come close to winning a title.
At the age of 28, the Monegasque driver is at the peak of his career but is no closer to achieving his dream as Mercedes dominate the new era brought about the change in regulations.
Nevertheless, Leclerc has always maintained he wishes to win with Ferrari, and one insider believes the team have compensated him salary wise to ensure he doesn't go anywhere.
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Danner: Leclerc's lack of title cushioned by salary
Speaking to Motorsport Magazin, former driver Christian Danner (who entered 47 grands prix between 1985 and 1989), claimed Leclerc is underrated and should have more success by now.
"Leclerc is underrated in terms of his actual performance," Danner explained.
"On the other hand, he is so well paid that he has actually made a compromise that isn't the worst.
"A Leclerc who had driven for Red Bull or McLaren for years: he would certainly have a few bigger successes to his name by now."
Danner then revealed Ferrari are aware of this and have awarded him a salary to suit his talents. Leclerc is estimated to be the third best paid driver on the grid, with a salary of $34million from Ferrari.
"He knows exactly what he's capable of and, even more importantly, those at Ferrari know it too and pay him a corresponding salary," Danner continued.
"The fact that he has not yet become a world championship favourite, or even world champion, has been cushioned by the salary he receives at Ferrari.
"He obviously has to find the right compromise for himself. He can always say, 'I don't want to do it anymore,' but where is he supposed to go then? Isn't the compromise perhaps worse if he drives for Red Bull and then has to deal with an undrivable car?"
"He definitely has the Ferrari system under control, and that's why I believe this is a very pragmatic decision he made himself. I'll stay in this warm, cosy nest and make the best of it. But I'm absolutely certain that he questions this himself again and again."
How much do F1 drivers earn in 2026?
Here are the base salaries of F1 drivers, as reported by multiple credible sources, excluding any performance-based bonuses, team bonuses, and personal sponsors with brands.
|Driver
|Team
|Base salary
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|$70m
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|$60m
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|$34m
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|$34m
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|$30m
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|$20m
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|$13m
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|$13m
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|$12m
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|$12m
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|$12m
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|$8m
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|$7m
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|$7m
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|$5m
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|$5m
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|$2m
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|$2m
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|$1m
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|$1m
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|<$1m
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|<$1m
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