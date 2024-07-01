Hamilton linked with STUNNING move to buy iconic motorsport team
Hamilton linked with STUNNING move to buy iconic motorsport team
Lewis Hamilton is believed to be in talks to buy an iconic motorsport team.
The revelation comes after the seven-time Formula 1 champion endured a difficult few days at the Austrian Grand Prix.
Hamilton went into the Red Bull Ring event in high spirits after securing his first podium of the season in Barcelona the previous week.
After seeing his Mercedes team-mate George Russell clinch a dramatic victory in the Styrian mountains, Hamilton labelled his own performance as 'shocking' after coming home in P4.
Sitting eighth in the 2024 drivers' standings, the Brit looks unlikely to end his successful spell at Mercedes on a high.
The 39-year-old will embark on a fresh challenge at Ferrari next year, and it appears he is also pursuing exciting opportunities away from the world of F1.
Seven-time champion keen on two-wheeled venture
According to The Race, Hamilton has entered talks with Gresini Racing about purchasing the satellite Ducati MotoGP squad.
The report states that Hamilton has already made enquiries in acquiring the team - which has six-time champion Marc Marquez on its books - with a member of his inner circle believed to be in attendance at last weekend's Dutch TT in Assen.
A move into MotoGP wouldn't be the first time Hamilton has taken a step into the world of biking, having previously rode Valentino Rossi's Yamaha M1 at a sponsors event in 2019.
Speaking at the time, the former McLaren star said: “I have always loved bikes. “When I was younger I wanted to race bikes, not cars but my dad wouldn’t let me - he said they were too dangerous!
“He got me into four wheels rather than two. It was the right choice because if I was racing during the time Vale [Rossi] was there, I wouldn’t have been so successful.
“Since I have been in Formula 1, I have a superbike and I like to do some track days. It is fascinating - it gives a different perspective.”
