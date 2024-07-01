close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Hamilton linked with STUNNING move to buy iconic motorsport team

Hamilton linked with STUNNING move to buy iconic motorsport team

Hamilton linked with STUNNING move to buy iconic motorsport team

Hamilton linked with STUNNING move to buy iconic motorsport team

Lewis Hamilton is believed to be in talks to buy an iconic motorsport team.

The revelation comes after the seven-time Formula 1 champion endured a difficult few days at the Austrian Grand Prix.

F1 HEADLINES: Norris issues Verstappen friendship WARNING as star 'dreaming' of rival disaster

READ MORE: Verstappen SLAMMED with FIA penalty after Norris collision

Hamilton went into the Red Bull Ring event in high spirits after securing his first podium of the season in Barcelona the previous week.

After seeing his Mercedes team-mate George Russell clinch a dramatic victory in the Styrian mountains, Hamilton labelled his own performance as 'shocking' after coming home in P4.

Sitting eighth in the 2024 drivers' standings, the Brit looks unlikely to end his successful spell at Mercedes on a high.

The 39-year-old will embark on a fresh challenge at Ferrari next year, and it appears he is also pursuing exciting opportunities away from the world of F1.

Hamilton will swap Mercedes for Ferrari next season
Lewis Hamilton has been frustrated with his results in F1 in 2024

Seven-time champion keen on two-wheeled venture

According to The Race, Hamilton has entered talks with Gresini Racing about purchasing the satellite Ducati MotoGP squad.

The report states that Hamilton has already made enquiries in acquiring the team - which has six-time champion Marc Marquez on its books - with a member of his inner circle believed to be in attendance at last weekend's Dutch TT in Assen.

A move into MotoGP wouldn't be the first time Hamilton has taken a step into the world of biking, having previously rode Valentino Rossi's Yamaha M1 at a sponsors event in 2019.

Hamilton owns a number of motorbikes and was spotted driving in Monaco this season

READ MORE: F1 fans FUME over Austrian GP coverage blunder

Speaking at the time, the former McLaren star said: “I have always loved bikes. “When I was younger I wanted to race bikes, not cars but my dad wouldn’t let me - he said they were too dangerous!

“He got me into four wheels rather than two. It was the right choice because if I was racing during the time Vale [Rossi] was there, I wouldn’t have been so successful.

“Since I have been in Formula 1, I have a superbike and I like to do some track days. It is fascinating - it gives a different perspective.”

READ MORE: Tsunoda receives severe FIA punishment after serious radio incident

Related

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Verstappen Austrian Grand Prix Barcelona Norris
F1 British Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Silverstone
British Grand Prix

F1 British Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Silverstone

  • Today 13:57
F1 star could SNUB Williams for rival team
Latest F1 News

F1 star could SNUB Williams for rival team

  • Today 12:57

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Hamilton linked with STUNNING move to buy iconic motorsport team

  • 42 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Horner offers CHEEKY Hamilton replacement suggestion

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Williams announce driver REPLACEMENT for Silverstone GP

  • 2 hours ago
British Grand Prix

F1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone: Ticket prices, availability and best places to watch

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Wolff reveals 'divorce' details over Hamilton exit to Ferrari

  • Today 15:57
British Grand Prix

British GP director responds to Hamilton criticism amid ticket price increase

  • Today 14:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x