Verstappen FAN FURY denied ahead of Silverstone F1 showdown

Silverstone managing director Stuart Pringle has addressed concerns over how the British Grand Prix crowd could treat Max Verstappen after his recent collision with popular British driver Lando Norris.

The McLaren star was forced to retire from Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix after colliding with the three-time world champion when the pair were battling hard for the lead.

Verstappen was given a 10-second penalty for his part in the incident but managed to get back to the pits and put on fresh tyres to eventually finish P5.

Whilst Norris also made it back to the pits, his car was too damaged to continue.

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris battled hard at the Austrian GP

Lando Norris' McLaren suffered race-ending damage in the collision

How will the British GP crowd treat Max Verstappen?

With the British Grand Prix up next, Verstappen will now face Norris' home crowd at Silverstone this weekend.

The Dutchman has been booed at the track previously, however Silverstone managing director Pringle is not expecting hostile treatment for the Red Bull star this year.

"I'm absolutely sure of that," Pringle replied to Sky Sports when asked if the Silverstone crowd remain the fairest on the F1 calendar. "Our fans are first and foremost fans of sport"

Stuart Pringle expects fair Max Verstappen treatment at Silverstone

"Of course, they have their favourite team, but they are spread across. There are a lot of Red Bull fans. Lando's very popular, George [Russell] and Lewis [Hamilton] are very popular.

"But actually what British F1 fans recognise is a great performance, and let's be honest, when Max has won in the last two or three races pre-Austria, the thing that's made the difference has been his personal performance. That hasn't been the quickest car, but when he's had to do the business, he's been spot on.

"And people have recognised that in this country and across the sport, so I have no worries about that."

