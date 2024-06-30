Austrian GP leader OUT following Verstappen collision
Lando Norris dramatically retired from the Austrian Grand Prix after a collision with Max Verstappen late on in Spielberg.
Both Norris and Verstappen suffered punctures after contact at turn three on lap 64 and were forced to limp back to the pit lane, from where the McLaren driver did not re-emerge whilst Verstappen salvaged P5.
The pair had been battling since a slow pit stop for Verstappen on lap 52, with both drivers going off track as Norris tried to make his way past.
The debris on track led to a short virtual safety car period with George Russell leading the pack home to the chequered flag from Oscar Piastri and Carlos Sainz.
Verstappen penalised but championship lead extended
The stewards slapped Verstappen with a 10-second time penalty, adjudging the Red Bull driver to be at fault.
Verstappen moved left late on in the braking zone and that initiated the contact, with a second bump coming after Verstappen slowed when skating off track.
He was still able to finish in fifth, meaning he still gained 10 points on his Norris who remains his nearest championship rival.
Norris had been on the radio complaining about Verstappen's late defences throughout their late-stage scrap.
It seemed as if something would have to give with Norris hounding the Red Bull in front of him, but a double puncture was not the ideal outcome for either protagonist who both saw vital points hauls slip through their hands.
Mercedes, meanwhile, were delighted to pick up the pieces with Russell, who scored his and the team's first win of 2024.
