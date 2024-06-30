F1 News Today: Verstappen frustrated by Red Bull dispute as star exposes ‘EMBARRASSING’ FIA decision

Max Verstappen has weighed in on the ongoing dispute between his father and Red Bull boss Christian Horner.

F1 RECAP: Ricciardo suffers Austrian GP devastation as fans RAGE over TV coverage farce

Piastri slams 'EMBARRASSING' FIA decision as McLaren launch Austrian GP protest

McLaren star Oscar Piastri has branded an FIA decision as 'embarrassing' following qualifying at the Austrian Grand Prix.

FIA hit Mercedes with punishment after strange Hamilton incident in Austria

The FIA have announced their verdict following an investigation into an incident involving Lewis Hamilton in qualifying in Austria.

Key Sky F1 absence REVEALED with unusual reason ahead of Austrian GP

The whereabouts of a notable absentee from the Sky Sports F1 presenting team has been revealed.

FIA confirm DOUBLE penalty for F1 driver as Austria results given LATE change

The FIA have handed out a 10-second time penalty to one driver after what was adjudged to be an unfair move during the Austrian Grand Prix Sprint.

