close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 News Today: Verstappen frustrated by Red Bull dispute as star exposes ‘EMBARRASSING’ FIA decision

F1 News Today: Verstappen frustrated by Red Bull dispute as star exposes ‘EMBARRASSING’ FIA decision

F1 News Today: Verstappen frustrated by Red Bull dispute as star exposes ‘EMBARRASSING’ FIA decision

F1 News Today: Verstappen frustrated by Red Bull dispute as star exposes ‘EMBARRASSING’ FIA decision

Max Verstappen has weighed in on the ongoing dispute between his father and Red Bull boss Christian Horner.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 RECAP: Ricciardo suffers Austrian GP devastation as fans RAGE over TV coverage farce

Piastri slams 'EMBARRASSING' FIA decision as McLaren launch Austrian GP protest

McLaren star Oscar Piastri has branded an FIA decision as 'embarrassing' following qualifying at the Austrian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA hit Mercedes with punishment after strange Hamilton incident in Austria

The FIA have announced their verdict following an investigation into an incident involving Lewis Hamilton in qualifying in Austria.

➡️ READ MORE

Key Sky F1 absence REVEALED with unusual reason ahead of Austrian GP

The whereabouts of a notable absentee from the Sky Sports F1 presenting team has been revealed.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA confirm DOUBLE penalty for F1 driver as Austria results given LATE change

The FIA have handed out a 10-second time penalty to one driver after what was adjudged to be an unfair move during the Austrian Grand Prix Sprint.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen McLaren Christian Horner Daniel Ricciardo
Ricciardo suffers Austrian GP devastation as fans RAGE over TV coverage farce - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Ricciardo suffers Austrian GP devastation as fans RAGE over TV coverage farce - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 News Today: Horner blasted in bitter feud as FIA declare last minute CHANGE for Austrian GP
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Horner blasted in bitter feud as FIA declare last minute CHANGE for Austrian GP

  • Yesterday 11:49

Latest News

Austrian Grand Prix

F1 Race Today: Austrian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV

  • 28 minutes ago
Austrian Grand Prix

F1 2024 Austrian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen frustrated by Red Bull dispute as star exposes ‘EMBARRASSING’ FIA decision

  • 3 hours ago
GPFans Recap

Ricciardo suffers Austrian GP devastation as fans RAGE over TV coverage farce - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
Latest F1 News

Tsunoda receives severe FIA punishment after serious radio incident

  • Yesterday 23:27
Latest F1 News

Key Sky F1 absence REVEALED with unusual reason ahead of Austrian GP

  • Yesterday 22:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x