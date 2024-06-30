F1 News Today: Verstappen frustrated by Red Bull dispute as star exposes ‘EMBARRASSING’ FIA decision
Max Verstappen has weighed in on the ongoing dispute between his father and Red Bull boss Christian Horner.
F1 RECAP: Ricciardo suffers Austrian GP devastation as fans RAGE over TV coverage farce
Piastri slams 'EMBARRASSING' FIA decision as McLaren launch Austrian GP protest
McLaren star Oscar Piastri has branded an FIA decision as 'embarrassing' following qualifying at the Austrian Grand Prix.
FIA hit Mercedes with punishment after strange Hamilton incident in Austria
The FIA have announced their verdict following an investigation into an incident involving Lewis Hamilton in qualifying in Austria.
Key Sky F1 absence REVEALED with unusual reason ahead of Austrian GP
The whereabouts of a notable absentee from the Sky Sports F1 presenting team has been revealed.
FIA confirm DOUBLE penalty for F1 driver as Austria results given LATE change
The FIA have handed out a 10-second time penalty to one driver after what was adjudged to be an unfair move during the Austrian Grand Prix Sprint.
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug