FIA confirm DOUBLE penalty for F1 driver as Austria results given LATE change

The FIA have handed out a 10 second time penalty to one driver after what was adjudged to be an unfair move during the Austrian Grand Prix Sprint.

The race was won by Max Verstappen, who exchanged the lead with Lando Norris briefly before fending off both McLarens to take his fifth consecutive sprint victory.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner blasted in bitter feud as FIA declare last minute CHANGE for Austrian GP

READ MORE: Austrian Grand Prix 2024 Sprint Race - Hamilton's 'disastrous' weekend continues

As the top two battled, Oscar Piastri stole ahead of Norris to end up P2, with his British team-mate completing the top three.

Further back, there were some close scraps for positions out of the points, and one of those saw a driver forced off track.

Max Verstappen beat both McLaren drivers to sprint victory in Austria

The stewards have taken action against one driver

Stewards hand out penalty ruling

Nico Hulkenberg successfully passed Fernando Alonso into turn three, but has ended up finishing behind the Spaniard after the stewards penalised the Haas driver.

The German locked up into the tight corner and missed the apex, forcing Alonso to take evasive action and run off track.

The incident also allowed Daniel Ricciardo to get ahead of Alonso.

READ MORE: FIA announce Verstappen penalty verdict after Austrian GP mishap

Nico Hulkenberg was given a 10 second time penalty by the FIA

Reviewing the incident: "the Car [Hulkenberg's] understeered to the very edge of the track, thereby preventing Car 14 [Alonso] from turning in and forcing the other driver off track."

Their reasoning accompanied a 10 second time penalty for Hulkenberg, which dropped him from 14th to 19th.

The 36-year-old was also given two penalty points on his license, his first in the 12-month period.

READ MORE: Jos Verstappen 'DONE' with Horner as Red Bull drama intensifies

Related