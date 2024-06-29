FIA confirm DOUBLE penalty for F1 driver as Austria results given LATE change
FIA confirm DOUBLE penalty for F1 driver as Austria results given LATE change
The FIA have handed out a 10 second time penalty to one driver after what was adjudged to be an unfair move during the Austrian Grand Prix Sprint.
The race was won by Max Verstappen, who exchanged the lead with Lando Norris briefly before fending off both McLarens to take his fifth consecutive sprint victory.
F1 HEADLINES: Horner blasted in bitter feud as FIA declare last minute CHANGE for Austrian GP
READ MORE: Austrian Grand Prix 2024 Sprint Race - Hamilton's 'disastrous' weekend continues
As the top two battled, Oscar Piastri stole ahead of Norris to end up P2, with his British team-mate completing the top three.
Further back, there were some close scraps for positions out of the points, and one of those saw a driver forced off track.
Stewards hand out penalty ruling
Nico Hulkenberg successfully passed Fernando Alonso into turn three, but has ended up finishing behind the Spaniard after the stewards penalised the Haas driver.
The German locked up into the tight corner and missed the apex, forcing Alonso to take evasive action and run off track.
The incident also allowed Daniel Ricciardo to get ahead of Alonso.
READ MORE: FIA announce Verstappen penalty verdict after Austrian GP mishap
Reviewing the incident: "the Car [Hulkenberg's] understeered to the very edge of the track, thereby preventing Car 14 [Alonso] from turning in and forcing the other driver off track."
Their reasoning accompanied a 10 second time penalty for Hulkenberg, which dropped him from 14th to 19th.
The 36-year-old was also given two penalty points on his license, his first in the 12-month period.
READ MORE: Jos Verstappen 'DONE' with Horner as Red Bull drama intensifies
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Results Today: Austrian Grand Prix 2024 Sprint Race - Hamilton's 'disastrous' weekend continues
- 1 hour ago
LAP ONE: Mercedes nightmare amid dramatic aborted start
- 1 hour ago
FIA confirm DOUBLE penalty for F1 driver as Austria results given LATE change
- 6 minutes ago
Verstappen given BRUTAL mocking as Norris makes 'amateur' claim - Top three sprint verdict
- 51 minutes ago
Why isn't David Croft commentating at the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix?
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Horner blasted in bitter feud as FIA declare last minute CHANGE for Austrian GP
- 2 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug