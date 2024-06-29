F1 Results Today: Austrian Grand Prix 2024 Sprint Race - Hamilton's 'disastrous' weekend continues
Red Bull star Max Verstappen once again held off his rivals to take the victory in the F1 Sprint at the Austrian Grand Prix.
After a dramatically late aborted start, it was a thrilling 100km dash at the Red Bull Ring at times, with multiple laps involving a fight for the lead.
Verstappen and Norris even exchanged said lead at one stage, but the Brit was soon overtaken by team-mate Oscar Piastri, who held him off until the very end to take P2, with Norris coming home in third.
Elsewhere in Austria, whilst slightly off the pace of the leaders, there was a decent battle between Mercedes and Ferrari on track.
After a 'disastrous' sprint qualifying session on Friday, Lewis Hamilton continued to struggle in Spielberg, finishing sixth, behind the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz in fifth and team-mate George Russell in fourth. Hamilton did finish ahead of Charles Leclerc, at least.
Red Bull’s Sergio Perez took the final point-scoring position in P8 in another disappointing afternoon for the Mexican.
Austrian GP Sprint Race 2024 results
The final classifications from Spielberg were as follows:
1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]
2. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +4.616
3. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +5.348
4. George Russell [Mercedes] - +8.354
5. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +9.989
6. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +11.207
7. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +13.424
8. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +17.409
9. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +24.067
10. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +30.175
11. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +30.839
12. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +31.308
13. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +35.452
14. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +39.397
15. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +43.155
16. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +44.076
17. Alex Albon [Williams]- +44.076
18. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +46.511
19. Niko Hulkenberg [Haas] - +48.423
* 20. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +53.143
* Niko Hulkenberg was given a 10-second time penalty by the FIA after the session for forcing another driver off the track.
