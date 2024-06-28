close global

Hamilton gives BRUTALLY honest verdict as Ferrari suffer bruising Austria calamity - GPFans F1 Recap

Lewis Hamilton has delivered a brutally honest verdict on his sprint qualifying performance at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Ferrari suffer HUGE embarrassment in Austrian GP horror show

Ferrari have suffered a huge embarrassment at the Austrian Grand Prix on Friday, continuing their recent woes.

Verstappen suffers Austrian GP DISASTER to bring out red flags

The Austrian Grand Prix weekend got off to a disastrous start for reigning world champion Max Verstappen after his car pulled up on the start-finish straight at the Red Bull Ring.

Hamilton and Norris criticised after double British podium

A British pundit has issued a critique of their driving compatriots despite recent impressive results.

Sky F1 pundit makes 'boring' Verstappen claim amid criticism of Red Bull star

One pundit has issued their stance on a 'boring' aspect of Max Verstappen's F1 career as the reigning champion remains on track for a fourth consecutive title.

F1 News Today: Horner admits Red Bull penalty blow as F1 champion suffers turmoil in Austria
F1 News Today: Horner admits Red Bull penalty blow as F1 champion suffers turmoil in Austria

  • Yesterday 18:40
Verstappen makes decision over Red Bull exit as star driver signs huge deal - GPFans F1 Recap
Verstappen makes decision over Red Bull exit as star driver signs huge deal - GPFans F1 Recap

  • June 27, 2024 23:56

Latest News

Hamilton gives BRUTALLY honest verdict as Ferrari suffer bruising Austria calamity - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 1 hour ago
Verstappen tells fans to 'shut the f*** up' over major annoyance in red flag admissions

  • 2 hours ago
Crucial Marko role in Ricciardo F1 future REVEALED as talks 'intensify'

  • 3 hours ago
  • 1
Hamilton brutally honest in ‘DISASTROUS’ Austrian GP verdict

  • Yesterday 20:58
FIA announce Verstappen penalty verdict after Austrian GP mishap

  • Yesterday 19:57
  • 1
Horner blasted by Jos Verstappen as bitter feud ERUPTS again

  • Yesterday 19:17
