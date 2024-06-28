Hamilton gives BRUTALLY honest verdict as Ferrari suffer bruising Austria calamity - GPFans F1 Recap

Lewis Hamilton has delivered a brutally honest verdict on his sprint qualifying performance at the Austrian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Ferrari suffer HUGE embarrassment in Austrian GP horror show

Ferrari have suffered a huge embarrassment at the Austrian Grand Prix on Friday, continuing their recent woes.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen suffers Austrian GP DISASTER to bring out red flags

The Austrian Grand Prix weekend got off to a disastrous start for reigning world champion Max Verstappen after his car pulled up on the start-finish straight at the Red Bull Ring.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton and Norris criticised after double British podium

A British pundit has issued a critique of their driving compatriots despite recent impressive results.

➡️ READ MORE

Sky F1 pundit makes 'boring' Verstappen claim amid criticism of Red Bull star

One pundit has issued their stance on a 'boring' aspect of Max Verstappen's F1 career as the reigning champion remains on track for a fourth consecutive title.

➡️ READ MORE

Related