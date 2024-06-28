Hamilton and Norris criticised after double British podium

A British pundit has issued a critique of their driving compatriots despite recent impressive results.

Lando Norris finished second in Barcelona having taken pole, and was followed home by Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

Hamilton picked up his first grand prix podium of the season after showing strong qualifying and race pace in the resurgent Silver Arrows car.

Norris' pole was the second of his career, but like in Russia in 2021, he could not convert it, though this time in less dramatic circumstances.

Now, one pundit has shared what they believe the British trio could change to help themselves.

Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris were both on the podium in Spain

Lando Norris was unable to re-take the lead from Max Verstappen after a poor start

What is the criticism of Hamilton, Norris, and Russell?

Norris was jumped by Max Verstappen and Russell at the start of the Spanish Grand Prix, and he was made to rue the poor getaway when he crossed the line just two seconds behind Verstappen.

After the race, Norris said McLaren had the fastest car and that he 'should have won', and admitted disappointment with his start that cost him.

Hamilton was also critical of his own start, but a more brutal self-reflection came in Canada, where the 39-year-old blasted his own performance as one of the worst races he has ever driven.

The openness of the drivers is something Natalie Pinkham has picked up on. Speaking on the Sky Sports F1 podcast, she said: "I feel like this new generation of driver is taking more ownership and responsibility for their actions, which can't be said of all young people, quite frankly. It feels different.

Natalie Pinkham (right) believes the British drivers are being too harsh on themselves

"It feels as if they're owning the moment. I'm thinking Lando with his start and I'm going back to George Russell, even Lewis Hamilton, saying actually it's on me."

Russell was also downbeat in Montreal, slating his own errors which saw him slip from P1 to P3 in the race.

"I'm not sure I'd totally agree with it [the self-criticism], it's endearing and I think it's very respectful, but sometimes you need to carve your own narrative as well and define the way that people perceive you," Pinkham added.

"If you're going and saying, 'I had a terrible start', then even if you didn't watch the race, you might go, 'oh, Lando had a terrible start because he told us so.'"

Whilst Norris did undeniably have a poor start, the suggestion is that the self-critique could be detrimental to what fans think of the drivers, and that some may be over-selling their deficiencies and creating an unfairly negative perception.

Pinkham, though, who regularly interviews drivers at race weekends, was clear in her respect for the honesty afforded by the stars.

