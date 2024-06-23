Verstappen dominates race Norris 'should have won' - Top three verdict

Lando Norris admitted he 'should' have won this year's Spanish Grand Prix, after the Brit failed to convert pole into a second career Formula 1 victory.

The McLaren star was left to rue a dreadful start which saw him passed by Max Verstappen and George Russell before Turn 1.

Despite finishing strongly to close the gap to Verstappen in the closing stages, he wasn't able to rein in the defending world champion and cut a frustrated figure post-race.

Verstappen made it three straight wins at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya to extend his lead at the top of the drivers' standings, whilst there was also good news for Lewis Hamilton, who clinched his first podium of the season.

Here's what the top three had to say after Sunday's showpiece.

Verstappen clinched his 61st victory in Barcelona

"I think what made the race was the beginning. I took the lead and then had a buffer in that first stint and could eke out a gap.

"After that we had to drive defensively. Lando and McLaren were very quick. I think we did everything well. I am very happy to win here. It was about managing the tyres. They get very hot around here so you are sliding around quite a lot. I am very happy to win here."

Lando Norris failed to convert his impressive pole

"I should have won. I got a bad start. As simple as that. The car was incredible today. We were for sure the quickest. I just lost it at the beginning.

"Disappointed but a lot of positives. One negative and that kind of ruined everting. I know that. Apart from that, a good amount of points and thanks to the team because the car was amazing."

Lewis Hamilton made his long-awaited return to the podium

"It has been a good day, a solid weekend. I have to say a big thank you to the team as they have been training so hard. The strategy and the pitstops were really on point.

"Unfortunately I got a really bad start and lost ground to the Ferraris so it was a battle to get back.

"With a better start... I don't know if we could have held on to the guys ahead but I don't think we would have been as far behind."

