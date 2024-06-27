F1 team reveal 2025 lineup as SECOND driver announcement of the day emerges

Another slot on the 2025 Formula 1 grid has been snapped up following yet another team announcement ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix.

Early on Thursday morning, news broke regarding Alpine star Pierre Gasly and where he will be driving for next season, and now further driver news has followed.

Aston Martin have now confirmed that current driver Lance Stroll has signed fresh terms with the team on a contract that will see him remain into 2025 and beyond.

The Silverstone-based outfit are now one of a handful of teams to have both drivers for 2025 locked up, with Stroll's team-mate Fernando Alonso having signed a new contract extension earlier this season.

Not only is Aston Martin's lineup locked in for 2025, but the duo are also very familiar with one another, with next season set to be their third as team-mates.

This can only help matters as we move towards fresh regulations in 2026, and the future was referenced by Stroll in comments made as part of the announcement.

"I'm super happy to have committed to staying with the team for 2025 and beyond," the Canadian said in an Aston Martin statement.

"It's amazing to see how far we've come in the last five years; we've grown so much as a team and there's still so much more to look forward to."

Elsewhere, team boss Mike Krack cited his reasons for choosing to extend Stroll's deal.

"We are delighted to confirm Lance's future with Aston Martin Aramco," Krack explained.

"He has played a key role in building this team. His technical feedback, alongside his committed simulator work, has helped contribute to the continuous development of the car each season.

"The consistency and stability of both Lance and Fernando remaining with our team is a great platform to continue to realise our ambitions.

"We look forward to creating some more incredible memories and achieving further success together."

