F1 team CONFIRM star driver signing as 2025 grid takes shape

Another seat on the Formula 1 grid for 2025 has been snapped up after a team announcement was made this morning.

Earlier this month, Alpine confirmed that current driver Esteban Ocon would be leaving the team ahead of the 2025 season.

However, it appears it will not be a totally fresh new lineup for the Enstone-based outfit, with the team confirming that Ocon's current team-mate, Pierre Gasly, has signed a contract extension with the team.

The Frenchman is said to have signed a multi-year deal to extend his stay which will take him into 2025 and beyond.

Esteban Ocon will leave Alpine ahead of 2025

Pierre Gasly has signed a multi-year deal with Alpine

Pierre Gasly extends Alpine contract

Gasly, who joined the team at the start of the 2023 season has made it clear his long-term ambitions remain with his current outfit.

“I feel very much at home at this great team. I enjoy being a real part of both the Formula 1 project and the wider Alpine Cars vision," Gasly said in an Alpine statement.

"I’ve been officially here for over 18 months and it has always been the plan to build a long-term project with the team. While on track it’s been a challenging season so far, I remain faithful to the project and I am not going anywhere.

Gasly will have a new team-mate at Alpine in 2025

"I am happy with the changes made, the hard work, and the direction the team is taking. There is a lot of potential in this team’s personnel and resources.

"I’m excited for what is to come in the future and right now I’m focusing on the everyday details that we are putting in to improve our performances.”

Alpine had struggled for pace early in 2024, but in recent races, have recorded consecutive double points finishes.

The Enstone-based team have confirmed that they will confirm Gasly's team-mate for 2025 and beyond in due course.

