Aston Martin confirm historic driver signing announcement

Aston Martin have announced a historic driver signing, as they prepare for the future in F1.

The Silverstone-based outfit have revealed the official opening of the Aston Martin driver academy, with a 21-year-old Spaniard becoming the first member having signed a deal with the racing giants.

Mari Boya, who's currently racing in F3, has become the first member of the Aston Martin driver academy, and the team will now guide him and shape his skills towards a promotion to F2 and, they hope one day, F1.

The future of the team's current F1 driver lineup is unclear beyond 2026, with 43-year-old Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll set to be out of contract at the end of that season.

The team do have 2022 F2 champion Felipe Drugovich as their test and reserve driver, but even he is 25 now and no closer to a full-time seat in F1.

By opening the driver academy, Aston Martin are hoping to ensure that they have a healthy production line of young drivers to be called upon should they need to be in the future, and it brings the team in line with the biggest teams in the sport, including Ferrari and McLaren.

Who is Mari Boya?

Boya excelled in his karting career, before being promoted up into the Formula Regional European Championship.

In 2023, the young Spaniard was handed an opportunity in F3, and he has been racing there ever since, picking up his first win in the series last year with the Campos Racing team.

Earlier in 2025, the 21-year-old secured a brilliant podium on the streets of Monaco, prompting Aston Martin to make this signing as he looks to progress his career even further.

Boya said in an official statement: "Joining the Aston Martin Aramco Formula 1 team driver academy is a dream come true. It's a unique opportunity to learn from a team with so much ambition in Formula 1. My goal is to absorb as much knowledge as possible, contribute in every way I can, and continue showing my potential on track.

"Being part of such a prestigious Formula 1 team and stepping into the Aston Martin Aramco environment is incredibly special. The AMR Technology Campus is an inspiring place to be, and I'm excited for the opportunities ahead as I continue working hard and growing as a driver.

"Having role models like Fernando Alonso, Lance Stroll and Pedro de la Rosa within the team makes this journey even more meaningful. I couldn't be happier. My focus now is to repay the team's trust with strong performances."

Andy Cowell is the team principal of Aston Martin

Meanwhile, Aston Martin's F1 team principal Andy Cowell offered a few words about the introduction of the team's driver academy.

"Firstly, we are very happy to welcome Mari to the new programme," Cowell said. "He is a promising talent with a strong track record, natural speed, and a determined mindset, but he is also an incredibly well-rounded athlete - a trait we value in motorsport.

"Our aim is to support his development in every area, from racecraft and technical feedback to media, fitness, and personal growth, preparing him for the demands of top-level racing.

"We are also proud to launch the Aston Martin Aramco Formula 1 team driver academy, a programme designed to identify, support, and develop exceptional driving talent. This initiative gives us the opportunity to shape the next generation of drivers, helping them grow into the complete package both on and off the track.

"Guiding young talent through some of the most challenging and competitive phases of their careers is not only a privilege, but a shared passion across the entire team."

